50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Forsyth County property owners must pay tax bill by Nov. 15Michelle HallForsyth County, GA
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
Shooting at Midtown gas station leaves one man injured
ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after being shot at an Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta Police. This happened at a Chevron station just after midnight on Ponce de Leon Avenue. At this time, details are limited and Atlanta Police have not said...
TakeOff funeral services to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta | Ticket information
ATLANTA — Services are planned for Friday for Migos rapper TakeOff at State Farm Arena. The artist was shot and killed last week at a Houston bowling alley in an incident that authorities there continue to investigate, with no named suspects and little information about the exact moments in which TakeOff was shot.
Homicide investigation underway outside hotel in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a murder that happened at an extended stay hotel in Duluth Wednesday night. Authorities are investigating outside a Studio 6 hotel along Stephens Center Drive. One man is dead at the scene, but his age has not yet been identified, according to police.
Takeoff’s Childhood Pastor Rev. Jesse Curney To Officiate Funeral Of Slain Migos Rapper
The public memorial will be Friday in Atlanta. The post Takeoff’s Childhood Pastor Rev. Jesse Curney To Officiate Funeral Of Slain Migos Rapper appeared first on NewsOne.
'He's just not himself' | Child detained after DeKalb County apartment engulfs in flames
ATLANTA — A Dekalb County mother said her 12-year-old was arrested after allegedly setting a fire forcing more than two dozen people out of their homes. Naomi Lily said her son woke her up around 4 a.m. Monday when the fire started inside her apartment off Glenwood Road in Decatur.
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
Suspect arrested in Alabama faces felony charges in multiple metro Atlanta counties, authorities say
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A suspect arrested in Alabama over the weekend will be extradited to Georgia in connection to multiple felony charges in Coweta County, Fulton County and Chattahoochee Hills, according to police. Last Friday,...
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
Metro Atlanta voting locations staying open late | Georgia midterms 2022
ATLANTA — Georgia voters are off to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are such positions as state governor and a U.S. Senate seat, among other statewide races that can shape the future of the Peach State. The polls...
Iconic Atlanta Peach Drop to return after three-year hiatus
ATLANTA — The annual Peach Drop will return for the 2023 New Year's celebration after a three-year hiatus, according to city documents. City officials have approved funding and renewed sponsorship for the over 30-year-old event in a new ordinance. Last year, Underground Atlanta canceled the event due to growing...
Crews work to put out large fire from homeless encampment behind Buckhead apartments
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire crews are working to put out a large brush fire at a homeless encampment near Lenox Road on Wednesday. It happened around 1 p.m. off Buford Highway between Lenox Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. 11Alive SkyTracker and social media posts show firefighters putting out the...
32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
She was inside her bedroom when she heard gunshots....
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to report to prison Tuesday
Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers is expected to report to a Florida federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a ...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
Traffic jam on I-75 south due to crash just past I-675 in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — There's a crash on Henry County that has part of the interstate blocked off Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash is on Interstate 75 south past Interstate 675. Initially all lanes were blocked, but they have since reopened. GDOT cameras showed...
6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia Girls: Dr. Raegan Tuff
Family: Parents (Apostle Ulysses and Pastor Deborah Tuff), three siblings (Maurice, Forrest, Deb), and nine nieces and nephews. School/Degree: Ph.D. Health Promotion and Behavior, College of Public Health. Profession: I research and provide consultation on solutions used to prevent chronic disease, promote health, and advance equity in populations. I have...
Bodycam: Atlanta Police recover stolen Grady ambulance, man arrested
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly stole an ambulance on Monday and shared body camera footage of the arrest. Officers with Atlanta Police Department said they received reports that a Grady ambulance was stolen from 550 Peachtree Street. That is an Emory health center in the northwest part of the city.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
