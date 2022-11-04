ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

atlantafi.com

Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
ATLANTA, GA
Shooting at Midtown gas station leaves one man injured

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after being shot at an Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta Police. This happened at a Chevron station just after midnight on Ponce de Leon Avenue. At this time, details are limited and Atlanta Police have not said...
ATLANTA, GA
Iconic Atlanta Peach Drop to return after three-year hiatus

ATLANTA — The annual Peach Drop will return for the 2023 New Year's celebration after a three-year hiatus, according to city documents. City officials have approved funding and renewed sponsorship for the over 30-year-old event in a new ordinance. Last year, Underground Atlanta canceled the event due to growing...
ATLANTA, GA
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Georgia Girls: Dr. Raegan Tuff

Family: Parents (Apostle Ulysses and Pastor Deborah Tuff), three siblings (Maurice, Forrest, Deb), and nine nieces and nephews. School/Degree: Ph.D. Health Promotion and Behavior, College of Public Health. Profession: I research and provide consultation on solutions used to prevent chronic disease, promote health, and advance equity in populations. I have...
LILBURN, GA
Bodycam: Atlanta Police recover stolen Grady ambulance, man arrested

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly stole an ambulance on Monday and shared body camera footage of the arrest. Officers with Atlanta Police Department said they received reports that a Grady ambulance was stolen from 550 Peachtree Street. That is an Emory health center in the northwest part of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
