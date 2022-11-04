ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Car thief impaled by fence post - and is still alive!

HOUSTON – A car thief smashed through a fence during a police chase and ended up with a pole through his chest early Monday morning – and survived!. It all started shortly before 5 a.m. when police spotted a stolen car. They attempted to pull the car over, but the driver took off, leading police on a short chase.
news4sanantonio.com

Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

HOUSTON - A woman and her ex-boyfriend were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Houston's Northeast Side. The woman's current boyfriend found the bodies around 8 p.m. at 255 Assay luxury apartments off Assay Street and North Sam Houston Parkway. Harris County Sheriff's Office said her boyfriend and the...
