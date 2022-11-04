ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

No. 4 Kentucky faces Howard as John Calipari tempers expectations

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5NCP_0iy2fQAl00

Kentucky coach John Calipari is trying to hold down early-season expectations for his No. 4 Wildcats.

They will open the season Monday night by hosting Howard, and Calipari posted a video on Twitter in which he cautioned that the team might not be on schedule right out of the gate.

Key players, including center and reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and preseason All-SEC guard Sahvir Wheeler, have missed time in preseason practice with injuries, perhaps slowing the team’s efforts to build early-chemistry.

“We’ve got the player of the year and another first-team all-conference (player),” Calipari said. “We’ve got good young guys, but let me explain to you and you know I’m honest about stuff. We’re not where we need to be right now and I’m looking at November and December saying, ‘We could be a little shaky.'”

Kentucky is excited about the return of guard CJ Fredrick, who missed all of last season after transferring from Iowa because of hamstring surgery.

“I tell people that this year off actually kind of was like a blessing in disguise,” Fredrick said. “I was able to get my body in much better shape. The Big Ten and SEC are way different, so I was able to get in shape for what this kind of style of play was going to be like.”

Calipari praised Fredrick for his hard work and leadership.

“He moves his team, he plays so hard, he talks on defense,” Calipari said. “It’s nice when you have older guys that really know what they’re doing out there.”

Forward Jacob Toppin, like his coach, cautioned that Kentucky has “a long ways to go.”

But, he added, “Once we click fully, I think we’re going be one of the best defensive teams in the nation.”

They’ll be facing a Bisons team that last season led the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in scoring (76.4 points per game), 3-point shooting percentage (35.9) and free-throw shooting percentage (74.5).

Howard (16-13, 9-5 MEAC last season) was picked to finish third in the MEAC.

Sophomore guard Elijah Hawkins was named to the All-MEAC Preseason First Team and junior forward Steve Settle III was named to the second team.

Hawkins was named MEAC Rookie of the Year last season after he led the conference in assists per game (5.6). He was 15th in the country in steals per game (2.21). Settle started 28 of 29 games last season and was named to the All-MEAC second team.

Junior forward Jordan Wood who stood out the most in exhibitions wins against Bowie State (114-77) and Multnomah (81-69). Wood led the team in scoring in both games, averaging 21 points.

“We’ve talked to him about taking strides and having a breakthrough with his training,” coach Kenneth Blakeney said. “He’s achieved every benchmark that we’ve set for him and I see him growing with his confidence daily.”

Blakeney said his team benefited from facing Multnomah’s zone defense for the entire 40 minutes.

“For the first time we had a chance to play against a zone,” Blakeney said. “It was great for us to take a step in our development and growth.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
Advocate

Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering

Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

UK student arrested following assault on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”. In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died. “It is with a...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

List of school closures for sickness growing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead after sustaining serious injuries. Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill. They say that a driver on a motorcycle lost control and crashed. According to Lexington Police, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired Friday morning on Lexington’s Tates Creek schools campus. According to jail records, 18-year-old Faezon Odom is charged with multiple counts of Wanton Endangerment. According to school officials, around 9 a.m., when Tates Creek Middle School students...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
LEXINGTON, KY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy