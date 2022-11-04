Kings County continues partnership with iHeartMedia to further suicide prevention awareness

Marine veteran Julie Edwards opened the December issue of the American Legion Magazine and discovered an article submitted by Post 64 in Indianapolis claiming their 74 year-old stained-glass window of the Legion emblem was the oldest in the country. Edwards, Adjutant for Post 3, Hanford, knew they were wrong. The stained-glass window at the top of the Veterans Memorial Building in Courthouse Park was 94 years old. To correct the error, Edwards immediately sent the information to the magazine, which printed a retraction.

