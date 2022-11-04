Kings County continues partnership with iHeartMedia to further suicide prevention awareness

Read full article on original website
Paden, Martinez, Kairis lead Hanford City Council race in early returns
Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E. As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent...
Neves retains large lead in race for Kings County Supervisor District 1
Longtime incumbent Joe Neves led challenger Martin Chavez for the Kings County Board of Supervisors’ District 1 seat by more than 10 points Wednesday, according to the county Board of Election's most recent numbers. Neves totaled 1,631 votes (55.68%) while Chavez totaled 1,298 (44.32%) with 100% of precincts reporting...
'Looking Back' columnist steps down, seeks successor
Dear readers, after 19 years of volunteering to put this column together, first as “Our World” in the Lemoore Advance and then as “Looking Back” in the Hanford Sentinel, my family and I have decided that it is time for me to step aside and relinquish this column, hopefully, to someone else.
Photos: Hanford West recognizes Native American Awareness Month
Hanford West High School provided an entertaining and educational experience for students during lunch on Friday as they recognized November as Native American Awareness Month. School Librarian Gay Machado said the library participates in the Information for Education program, encouraging students to find books in the library that speak to...
American Legion window shines again | Sunny Frazier
Marine veteran Julie Edwards opened the December issue of the American Legion Magazine and discovered an article submitted by Post 64 in Indianapolis claiming their 74 year-old stained-glass window of the Legion emblem was the oldest in the country. Edwards, Adjutant for Post 3, Hanford, knew they were wrong. The stained-glass window at the top of the Veterans Memorial Building in Courthouse Park was 94 years old. To correct the error, Edwards immediately sent the information to the magazine, which printed a retraction.
Incumbent Neves takes early lead in Kings County supervisor race
Incumbent Joe Neves took an early lead in the lone Kings County Board of Supervisors race Tuesday evening. The District 1 supervisor was up by about 15 percentage points in the very early going, according to the first batch of election results posted by the Kings County Board of elections shortly after 8:30 p.m.
High-Speed Rail development requires Kings County closure
The High-Speed Rail Authority announced new road work being done on Houston Avenue in Kings County in accordance with the development of the high-speed rail route. The roadwork consists of intermittent shoulder closures along Houston Avenue between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue for utility relocation, according to a press release.
Measure J fails, West Hills Lemoore goes back to drawing board
With 100% of precincts reporting, a clear picture of election results emerged Wednesday afternoon. Measure J, the West Hills College District bond measure, lacked the votes needed to pass.
Hanford FFA student Elszy earns national championship
Brennan Elszy has been named a national FFA champion. Elszy, a senior in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High School, has added his second National FFA Agriscience Research Championship Title to his resume this past week at the 95th National FFA Leadership Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis.
Work underway to create Hanford's Winter Wonderland
Hanford's Winter Wonderland is scheduled to open at Hanford Civic Park on Saturday evening along with a ceremonial lighting of the Hanford Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. In addition to the tree lighting, the Hanford High Choir is set to perform holiday songs. The ice rink will be open for those who have bought tickets online and those who are lucky enough to find tickets still available.
Paden, Martinez, Kairis still leading polls as ballot counting continues
Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis held their leads Wednesday in the Hanford City Council race. In the most recent vote numbers, released Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. by the Kings County Elections Office, Paden lead District A incumbent Amanda Saltray with 1,964 votes (69.97%) to 843 votes (30.03%). In...
Sierra Pacific playoff game moves to 5 p.m.
Sierra Pacific has changed the time of Wednesday's game varsity boys water polo game, according to the school's athletic director, Pat Snyder. The CIF Central Section and Division-III semi final play off game on Wednesday will now begin at 5 p.m. The team will compete against Cabrillo High School in Hanford.
Photos: Hanford High opens football playoffs with dominant victory
The Hanford High Bullpups opened their quest for a CIF Central Section Division II Championship with a dominant 84-21 victory over No. 13 seed Ridgeview High Wolf Pack on Nov. 4 in Hanford. Take a look at a few photos from the game.
Bullpups open playoffs with dominant victory
The Hanford High Bullpups opened their quest for a CIF Central Section Division II Championship with a dominant 84-21 victory over No. 13 seed Ridgeview High Wolf Pack on Nov. 4 in Hanford. The No. 4 seed Bullpups advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 5 seed Bakersfield...
Vikings volleyball win Division III Championship
The Kingsburg Vikings volleyball team claimed the CIF Central Section Division III Championship on Nov. 3 following a 3-0 victory over Santa Ynez High School in Kingsburg. The Kingsburg Vikings water polo team are one win away from advancing to the CIF Central Section Division II Championship after a 11-10 win over Clovis East High School on Nov. 5 in Kingsburg.
