ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Parents arrested after Burbank apartment catches fire with 3 children locked in bedroom, police say

By Christiane Cordero via
ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181r99_0iy2ew7G00

Two parents have been arrested after their children were found locked inside of a bedroom of an apartment in Burbank that caught fire early Thursday morning.

At around 2:15 a.m., Burbank Police responded to the 1600 block of Grismer Avenue regarding reports of an apartment fire with children trapped inside.

When officers arrived, they saw smoke coming from one unit on the second floor and were told by neighbors that young children were trapped.

Police said officers rushed into the locked apartment where they could hear the kids yelling.

"Without hesitation, these five officers made their way through the apartment and came upon a locked bedroom door where the children were still heard screaming," said Burbank PD Sgt. Brent Fekety. "The officers forced that door open, picked up the three children and brought them to safety outside of the apartment, saving all three."

All three children, ages 3, 5, and 6, were sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators said the parents, identified as 38-year-old Aldo Prado and 27-year-old Jennifer Ray, locked their children in the bedroom to walk to a local convenience store.

Both Prado and Ray were arrested and booked for child neglect, a felony, and are being held in on $100,000 bail.

They're both set to appear in court on Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

Comments / 2

Carla Matthews
5d ago

So they locked their babies in a room and left n then a fire just happens naw I’m not buying that story. I hope they didn’t plan to kill the kid’s 🤣

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outlooknewspapers.com

Police Rescue Three Children in Fire, Parents Arrested

First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank Police Department officers rescued three children from a Grismer Avenue apartment fire early Wednesday morning, leading to their parent’s arrest. The children — ages 3, 5 and 6 — were locked in a bedroom when the building caught fire.
BURBANK, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - One person is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, following a dispute between family members in Montebello on Sunday night, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday regarding...
MONTEBELLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown

Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
MONTEBELLO, CA
signalscv.com

32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Deputies Investigate Shooting in Duarte Nov. 5

DUARTE – Deputies searched for a gunman who shot at someone in a neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the area of Shrode Avenue and Broderick Avenue around 6 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s radio traffic. The suspect was described as a Latino man, 18...
DUARTE, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Liquor store shooting on 8th and Lorena leaves one man dead

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Boyle Heights. Police say the victim exited a liquor store on the corner of 8th and Lorena Streets where two male suspects were in an argument with an individual in the parking lot. The victim got involved in the argument and the two male suspects brandished their handguns, pistol whipped him and fired multiple rounds. The two suspects fled the scene with a third suspect who was waiting in a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead, 3 wounded after domestic dispute in Montebello

One person was killed, three others injured in a stabbing incident that officials reported as a family domestic dispute Sunday night in Montebello. The incident occurred in the 200 block of North 5th Street just before 6 p.m., according to Michael Chee, Public Information Officer for the City of Montebello.
MONTEBELLO, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death at North Hills motel

LOS ANGELES - Police sought the public’s help with an investigation after a man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a North Hills motel Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting happened Sunday around 9:40 p.m. at the motel located in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night

A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
LA PUENTE, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
145K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy