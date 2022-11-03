ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winx Creator Updates Fans Following Netflix's Fate Cancellation: CG Series and 'Big Budget' Movie in the Works

By Andy Swift
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6vJG_0iy2epwB00

Netflix may have closed the gates of Alfea College, but Bloom and the rest of the fairies will fly again. Somewhere.

Two days after it was announced that Fate: The Winx Saga had been canceled, Winx franchise creator Iginio Straffi reacted to the news on Instagram, assuring fans that “it is for a bigger reason” that the live-action series was axed.

Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world,” Straffi wrote on Thursday. “I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you.”

His first announcement was that a “brand new CG Winx animated series reboot is going into production.” Though no specific details were made available, Straffi said that the new show will “sweep you back to the Winx world.”

The second piece of news, which Straffi called his “long-time dream” was that a “big budget Winx movie” is also in the works. He didn’t specify whether the movie would be animated or live-action.

“For all the love you have given to Winx , I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you,” he wrote. “Believing in yourself, empowerment, understanding true friendship, remembering the laugh out moments and of course enjoying the sparkling transformation times.”

Read Straffi’s full post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iginio Straffi (@straffiiginio)

What are your hopes for the future of the Winx franchise? Drop ’em in a comment below.

