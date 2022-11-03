ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.42. This compares to loss of $1.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.61%. A...
NASDAQ

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

TrueCar (TRUE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -36.36%. A...
NASDAQ

Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Fathom Holdings (FTHM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.56%....
NASDAQ

Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Groupon (GRPN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.43%. A...
NASDAQ

WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
NASDAQ

TRxADE (MEDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

TRxADE (MEDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Vroom (VRM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Vroom (VRM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.64 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.59. This compares to loss of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.47%. A...
NASDAQ

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices

With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ

Pixelworks (PXLW) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Pixelworks (PXLW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
NASDAQ

FibroGen (FGEN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

FibroGen (FGEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.98 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.83. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.07%. A...
NASDAQ

RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

RxSight, Inc. (RXST) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.86%....
NASDAQ

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

American Well Corporation (AMWL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

CTI BioPharma (CTIC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%....
NASDAQ

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78. This compares to earnings of $6.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -105.13%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Westport Innovations (WPRT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of natural-gas engine...
NASDAQ

Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade

If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ

Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October

Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....

