Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Washington state general election results 2022

Initial election results are coming in for statewide races. These numbers will be updated. Advisory Vote No. 39 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5974 The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. This tax increase should be:
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

UPDATED: Yakima County general election results 2022

Further election results are coming in for Yakima County races. These numbers will be updated. Yakima County Proposition No. 1, Emergency Service Levies Shall the County of Yakima be authorized to continue to impose regular tax levies of twenty-five cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation (.25/$1,000.00) beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2029, the proceeds to be used to provide emergency medical services, according to RCW 84.52.069?
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Local voters speak out ahead of Election deadline

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local voters are busy casting their ballots before Tuesday night's 8 p.m. deadline. Action News spoke to local voters about the issues that matter most to them. "Inflation, the cost of going to the grocery story or the gas station is horrendous. You practically have to...
TRI-CITIES, WA
KIMA TV

Where does my ballot go?

Thousands of registered voters in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties have submitted votes for this years midterm elections, giving us winners of several federal, state and local races. The ballots go through a large scale effort to give everyone a voice. A multi-step process that we’re breaking down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

County buildings lit green to honor local veterans

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More flashes of green can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities at night ahead of Veteran's Day. Both the courthouse and administration building in Benton and Franklin Counties will be lit up in green as part of 'Operation Green Light'. It's a new national initiative National Association...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Police Departments in Yakima County seeking ARPA funds for 'Flock Cameras'

Following the success the Yakima Police Department's seen with 'Flock Cameras', law enforcement agencies across Yakima County are wanting these cameras installed. The Yakima Police Department has had them since April and tells us the cameras have helped tremendously. For example: the cameras helped YPD recover 267 stolen vehicles, which...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Washington's North Cascades Highway closed for remainder of season

NEWHALEM, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have closed the North Cascades Highway, or SR 20, after crews assessed and determined conditions were unfit for travel. WSDOT made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Non-profit gifting brand new shoes to local foster kids

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Leaders with a local non-profit are making sure kids have a new pair of shows for the upcoming holidays. Mo's Place is a non-profit organization that supports foster families in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Jenn, Mo's Place co-founder, started 'Kicks for Kids' a few years...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Richland man killed in single car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man was killed Sunday night after crashing his car in Kittitas County. Washington State Patrol identified the victim as 36-year-old Alexander Pappas. According to a press release from WSP, Pappas was driving east on I-90 at milepost 92, about 7 miles east of...
RICHLAND, WA

