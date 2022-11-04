Read full article on original website
Washington state general election results 2022
Initial election results are coming in for statewide races. These numbers will be updated. Advisory Vote No. 39 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5974 The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. This tax increase should be:
UPDATED: Yakima County general election results 2022
Further election results are coming in for Yakima County races. These numbers will be updated. Yakima County Proposition No. 1, Emergency Service Levies Shall the County of Yakima be authorized to continue to impose regular tax levies of twenty-five cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation (.25/$1,000.00) beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2029, the proceeds to be used to provide emergency medical services, according to RCW 84.52.069?
Key races to watch in Washington state as early election results released
WASHINGTON — Election Day has wrapped up in Washington state, but it will still be weeks before results are certified due to mail-in voting in our state. However, early results released from the Secretary of State's Office show how some of the key races in Washington are starting to shape up.
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
Local voters speak out ahead of Election deadline
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local voters are busy casting their ballots before Tuesday night's 8 p.m. deadline. Action News spoke to local voters about the issues that matter most to them. "Inflation, the cost of going to the grocery story or the gas station is horrendous. You practically have to...
In concession statement, Dan Cox tears into Larry Hogan over Md. governor's race loss
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox conceded the Maryland governor's race Wednesday afternoon, congratulating governor-elect Wes Moore, but also blasting Gov. Larry Hogan for his lack of support. There was some uncertainty as to whether Cox would concede. During the campaign, he dodged questions about whether he...
Where does my ballot go?
Thousands of registered voters in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties have submitted votes for this years midterm elections, giving us winners of several federal, state and local races. The ballots go through a large scale effort to give everyone a voice. A multi-step process that we’re breaking down.
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Local voter turnout lagging; election leaders see trend in last-minute ballot returns
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The clock is ticking - voters have less than 48 hours to cast their vote for the upcoming election. Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton said 26% of ballots have been returned as of Friday, Nov. 4 which is less than years past. "We're running behind, but...
County buildings lit green to honor local veterans
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More flashes of green can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities at night ahead of Veteran's Day. Both the courthouse and administration building in Benton and Franklin Counties will be lit up in green as part of 'Operation Green Light'. It's a new national initiative National Association...
Yakima County losing nearly one million dollars in rental assistance funding
Just last year Yakima became the only county in the state to have to return funds that were a part of the federal COVID-19 relief program. After losing 1.1 million dollars for not spending the money fast enough, the county is now facing more cutbacks, this time it's costing them 900,000 dollars.
Police Departments in Yakima County seeking ARPA funds for 'Flock Cameras'
Following the success the Yakima Police Department's seen with 'Flock Cameras', law enforcement agencies across Yakima County are wanting these cameras installed. The Yakima Police Department has had them since April and tells us the cameras have helped tremendously. For example: the cameras helped YPD recover 267 stolen vehicles, which...
Sunnyside police chief fired and commander placed on paid leave following investigations
SUNNYSIDE -- Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba has fired police chief Albert Escalera and placed commander Scott Bailey on paid administrative leave. Chief Escalera has been working at the Sunnyside Police Department since 2014. In a statement, Alba says the decision was made following a recent increase in crime, officer-involved...
Washington's North Cascades Highway closed for remainder of season
NEWHALEM, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have closed the North Cascades Highway, or SR 20, after crews assessed and determined conditions were unfit for travel. WSDOT made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the...
Non-profit gifting brand new shoes to local foster kids
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Leaders with a local non-profit are making sure kids have a new pair of shows for the upcoming holidays. Mo's Place is a non-profit organization that supports foster families in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Jenn, Mo's Place co-founder, started 'Kicks for Kids' a few years...
Fire officials say they are increasing their gas budget higher than ever before
YAKIMA -- Inflation has hit our community hard, first responders included. As fire fighters go over their budget plan for next year, they are figuring out what to cut back on to keep up with the rising costs. Fire equipment, medical supplies and gas prices are taking a huge toll...
Man killed in Outlook Tuesday night, deputies suspect gang-related homicide
OUTLOOK, Wash.-- A man was killed Tuesday night after a shooting in Outlook, deputies say. Deputies say they were sent to Sunnyside Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a report of a gunshot victim. They say the shooting happened near the intersection of Price Rd. and Outlook Rd. in Outlook.
Local man donates hundreds of books from his collection to the Chuck Austin Place Library
YAKIMA -- A local man in his 90's has been collecting books for many years. Today, he's donating more than half of them to veterans at the Chuck Austin Place. In light of National Literacy Month and the upcoming veteran's holiday, former Yakima business owner and baseball player Dick Smith is donating 500 of his books to local veterans.
Richland man killed in single car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man was killed Sunday night after crashing his car in Kittitas County. Washington State Patrol identified the victim as 36-year-old Alexander Pappas. According to a press release from WSP, Pappas was driving east on I-90 at milepost 92, about 7 miles east of...
