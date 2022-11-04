ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

7-year-old and family get big sendoff to ‘dream trip’

By Dan Daru
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJZlz_0iy2drjq00

HENDERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — Second-grader Dorian Hernandez, 7, has a condition so rare, his mother says the doctors do not know what it is or how to diagnose it.

“It hasn’t been officially diagnosed because it is a rare genetic disorder. They are in the process now of finding the gene that is causing this,” said Andria Hernandez, Dorian’s mother.

Battling his condition has been a tough ride for young Dorian. But Dorian and his immediate family are going on a much more pleasant ride, thanks to the Rocky Mountain chapter of Dream On 3, a nonprofit that takes kids and their families to meet professional athletes.

“It’s just a trip that I couldn’t give my family so it’s just amazing, it’s really a dream trip for all of us,” Hernandez said.

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado

On Thursday at Thimmig Elementary, Dorian was given a royal send-off. Students from surrounding high schools were on hand to cheer on Dorian as he and his family boarded a limousine, where they have a room waiting for them at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora.

Then, it is off to Florida to watch Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a little football.

“I am just so thankful to everybody, thankful to the school and Dream On 3 and the Special Olympics. I just couldn’t be happier for me and my family,” Hernandez said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Colorado Train Passenger Looks Out Window And Discovers Missing Hiker Who Broke Leg

The passenger alerted the conductor to the injured hiker, who went missing and spent two nights in the wilderness after a fall A passenger on a Colorado train spotted a missing and injured hiker after looking out the train's window at just the right moment. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management shared in a Facebook post on Oct. 11 that an alert from Colorado's Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad led to the rescue of the hiker, who had broken her leg during a fall. The...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
People

2 Dead, Toddler Hospitalized After Winds Cause Kayaks to Capsize at Colo. Park: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'

"We send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these victims," a park official said in a statement Two people have died and a toddler has been hospitalized after a trio of kayaks capsized at a Colorado park. Four people were kayaking at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday afternoon when a kayak carrying an adult and the child capsized amid "heavy waves" and gusty winds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Two adults, riding solo in their own kayaks, attempted to help...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

10 things that will make you want to leave Colorado forever

Think Colorado consists of only sunshine, wildflowers, powder days, and mountain sunsets? Think again. Once you encounter some aspects of Centennial State life, it might have you tucking your tail and heading for the border faster than the weather can seem to switch from pleasant to treacherous on any given day. 1. I-70 traffic: Sometimes, I-70 traffic can be fine. Many times, it can be absolutely horrendous. Whether it's due to mudslides shutting down massive sections of the road or stop-and-go post-ski day traffic in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Cold and snow heading for Colorado

A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night.   Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy. 
DENVER, CO
Autoblog

At least 50 cars crash on Denver overpass, the season's first big pileup

Winter won't officially be here for another six weeks. That didn't stop two to five inches of snow from falling in Denver, Colorado overnight as temps dropped into the mid-twenties Friday morning, the first substantial fall of the year in the mile-high city. Traffic didn't do so well with the suddenly slick roads, Denver police tweeting that 100 motorists got into a multi-car pileup on 6th Avenue between Klamath Street and Federal Boulevard. Worse, the mess shut down the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in both directions. The Weather Channel called it a 100-car pileup, but we're not sure how many vehicles were involved beyond "a lot." A thread on a Denver subreddit posted early Friday morning warned locals to "Avoid 6 eastbound," leading with a photo (above) containing about 50 cars that we could count.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy