Shreveport Suspect Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges
On October 29th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of domestic abuse in the 5900 Block of Union. The suspect was no longer on scene however officers located a victim suffering from a black eye, a broken tooth, a ruptured eardrum, and a broken arm.
KTBS
Taylor Parker sentenced to death on capital murder conviction
NEW BOSTON, Texas - A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. The jury in New Boston deliberated just over 90 minutes before returning her sentence. In her closing statement, prosecutor Kelley Crisp brought tears to many eyes sitting in the gallery. Parker,...
Bossier Police Seeking Suspect in Theft and Assault
On 05/18/2022, officers with the Bossier City Police Department responded to 2360 Airline Drive Bossier City, LA 71111 (Lowes) in reference to a theft/ aggravated assault. Subsequent to investigation, video footage of the suspect (unknown black male) responsible for the theft was obtained. The video footage showed an unknown black...
KTBS
Man who assisted ex-BCPD cop pleads guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. – The man who assisted a now convicted Bossier City cop with bogus fundraising and fraudulently obtaining prescription pills pleaded guilty Monday to two federal charges. Mitch Morehead entered his plea to two drug-related counts: conspiracy to acquire or obtain controlled substances by fraud and distribution of...
KTBS
Man accused of injuring domestic abuse victim arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted on multiple charges connected to the alleged injury of a domestic abuse victim was arrested Monday, Shreveport police said. Jeremon Stewart, 31, is charged with simple burglary, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.
Suspects Wanted for Stealing Mail From Bossier Church
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. Two subjects were captured on surveillance stealing mail from a local church located at 2225 Airline Drive in Bossier City. On November 5th 2022 around 3:00 in the morning a white female subject wearing a dark colored Nike shirt, tights, and slippers was captured on surveillance stealing mail from a mailbox located near the front entrance of the Freedom Church. Suspect was captured on surveillance leaving the area with a unknown suspect riding a white and black mountain type bicycle.
ktoy1047.com
Saratoga woman arrested for burglaries, possession
37-year-old Savannah Richardson of Saratoga was arrested Friday after investigators located several pieces of drug paraphernalia, as well as suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Richardson was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, and several residential...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police reveal details about shooting outside Jackson campaign event
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released new details about a shooting that happened outside of a campaign watch party for Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson. Police say they responded to the 9700 block of Baird Road for a shooting. Arriving officers found a victim suffering from a...
txktoday.com
Accused Drunk Driver Indicted For Manslaughter In Fatal Crash
TEXARKANA, Texas–A Bowie County grand jury has issued indictments for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in connection with a September crash in Texarkana that killed a woman and injured a 7-year-old boy. Christopher Telles, 42, of Grandbury, Ark., allegedly spoke with slurred speech and admitted to drinking a few...
txktoday.com
SIM Cards, Cigarettes & Candy Among FCI Inmate’s Contraband
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was caught with a large cache of prohibited items stowed in his cell at the Texarkana Federal Correctional Institution in April has pleaded guilty to possessing contraband in prison. Jose Salvador Maldonado, 50, faces up to a year in federal prison on each of the...
easttexasradio.com
Man Charged After Accidental Hunting Shooting
On Saturday, officials arrested a Morris County man after shooting a member of his hunting party on public hunting land in Cass County. They charged 57-year-old Daniel Abston with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana. Game wardens report Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods without identifying his target. They airlifted the victim, 49-year-old Jason Clint Mills of Naples, to LSU medical center in Shreveport in undisclosed condition.
easttexasradio.com
Defense Rests In Parker Murder Trial
The defense has rested its case in the sentencing phase of the Taylor Parker capital murder trial in Bowie County. Jurors heard testimony Monday from a neurologist who said the convicted killer’s brain is “broken.” A jury convicted Parker of murdering a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb. The baby was kidnapped but died later. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
ktoy1047.com
Hope woman arrested for intent to deliver fentanyl
41-year-old Danielle Newer was arrested on November 4 by agents with the 8th North Task Force. Agents located 34 pills believed to be fentanyl at a residence in the 2200 block of East 23rd Street, as well as two shotguns, a handgun, and an AR-15. Agents also seized a small...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrests
Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon after a Ruston police officer investigated a suspicious vehicle. Officer D. Smith spotted a vehicle parked at a location known for drug transactions. The occupants acted suspiciously when the officer questioned them. A record check of Jerry Wayne Melton, 28, of Ruston indicated he...
ktalnews.com
Shooting reported at Shreveport councilman’s campaign event
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in south Shreveport Tuesday night. Caddo 911 logs show a call came in just before 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 9700 block of Baird Road. The location was the scene of Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson’s campaign watch party.
POLICE: 18-year-old dead after shooting in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 7, around 5 p.m., Atlanta Police Officers responded to a shooting that occurred at a residence on the 200 block of Pecan Lane. The victim, Brandon Sprayberry, 18, was located by officers while laying in the yard of the residence with a fatal gunshot wound. He succumbed to his […]
Shooting Outside Shreveport Campaign Party
More violence rocks the Shreveport community. Police were called to a reported shooting outside the campaign party for Alan Jackson the Shreveport Councilman from District E in southwest Shreveport. The drive by shooting happened at about 8:30 Tuesday night on Baird Road. Police and EMS teams responded to Baird Road...
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for shooting another man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested after reportedly shooting another man while they were hunting at Black Point in Cass County. Texas Game Wardens responded to a call on Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. about a hunting accident where three people were on the land. The victim...
ktoy1047.com
Man indicted for crash that left one dead, boy injured
42-year-old Christopher Telles was arrested by police on September 2 after authorities responded to the scene of the accident. According to police, Telles’ 2015 Dodge Ram and another vehicle were both facing opposite directions in the southbound lane of Stateline Avenue. Marolin Gardner, the driver of the other vehicle,...
KSLA
Drive-by shooting reported outside city council candidate watch party in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported drive-by shooting outside of a city council candidate’s watch party Tuesday night (Nov. 8). According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least half a dozen medical units responded to the 9700 block of Baird Road...
