Boardman Named Director of Aspirus Riverview Wound & Hyperbaric Clinic
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Aspirus Riverview Wound & Hyperbaric Clinic has named Athena Boardman, RN to be its clinical program director. Boardman earned her registered nurse degree from Mid-State Technical College and has been with Aspirus Health for seven years. She served two years as a case manager for Aspirus Riverview Wound & Hyperbaric Clinic and most recently served as a nursing supervisor for Aspirus Heart Care. Boardman enjoys spending time with her three daughters, visiting local farmers markets, and hosting family game nights.
Obituary for Dorothy Vogel
Dorothy J. Vogel, 94, passed away with family at her side on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Three Oaks Health Services, Marshfield. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Whitelaw, WI, with Deacon Randy Jaeckels officiating. The visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield and from 10:00 am until service time on Monday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Whitelaw. Burial will be in the parish cemetery immediatey following the service, and serving as pallbearers will be Melissa Guerra, Curt Vogel, Derek Vogel, Lyza Gonzalez, Dan Gell, Tenille Graf, Jordan Vogel and Ashley Spindler. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family.
Obituary for Laura Brue
Our beloved Laura Ann Brue, age 77, of Spencer, passed away with family at her side on Sunday, October 29, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church, Chili, where the visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Dan Schoessow will officiate. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Sherman, Clark County. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituary for Richard Hoffman
Richard M. Hoffman, 86, Sherry, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Auburndale, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Mark Lundgren will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Town of Sherry, and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Martens/Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City is assisting the family.
Deer Crashes Through School Window
STEVENS POINT, WI (OnFocus) – Pacelli Catholic Schools has a surprise visitor on Tuesday. A deer crashed through Jodi Napiwocki & Shawna Rhode’s office window and “did quite a number,” per their social media post. Thankfully no one was harmed, including the deer that showed itself...
