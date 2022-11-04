Dorothy J. Vogel, 94, passed away with family at her side on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Three Oaks Health Services, Marshfield. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Whitelaw, WI, with Deacon Randy Jaeckels officiating. The visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield and from 10:00 am until service time on Monday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Whitelaw. Burial will be in the parish cemetery immediatey following the service, and serving as pallbearers will be Melissa Guerra, Curt Vogel, Derek Vogel, Lyza Gonzalez, Dan Gell, Tenille Graf, Jordan Vogel and Ashley Spindler. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO