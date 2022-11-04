ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
Man Injured in Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Collision in San Jose

A man suffered major injuries in a collision with a vehicle Monday evening in San Jose, police said. The incident was reported at 5:54 p.m. at Meridian and Foxworthy avenues. The man was trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk, according to police. He was taken to a hospital following the collision, police said.
San Jose Police Deem Suspicious Device to Be Non-Explosive

A suspicious device found at the Salvation Army north of downtown San Jose has been deemed non-explosive, according to the police department. The device was found in the 700 block of West Taylor Street and prompted evacuations, police said. A street closure also was in place, and police asked the...
Hundreds of Cars Involved in Vallejo Sideshow: Police

Police are investigating a huge sideshow that happened in Vallejo late Saturday night. The incident happened near Columbus and Ascot parkways and it lasted for about 30 minutes before officers were able to break it up. Vallejo police said that about 300 cars were involved in the incident. In the...
Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo: Police

San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday. Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a resident of the 100 block of...
Police Investigate Dinnertime Break-Ins in the Peninsula

It appears thieves are heading in as people are heading out for dinner on the Peninsula. Palo Alto police are investigating a rash of dinnertime break-ins -- nearly a dozen in the past three weeks. In most cases, jewelry and other valuables were stolen, but at one home, weapons were...
San Jose Mayoral Race Still Too Close to Call

San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan held a tentative lead Wednesday over Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the race to be the next mayor of San Jose. As of the latest count, Mahan appeared to be leading with 71,494 votes to Chavez's 66,728, both unofficial totals. "We felt...
Frost Possible Overnight Wednesday Through Friday

A cold front is expected to settle into the Bay Area later Wednesday, bringing with it the potential for frost in some areas overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The cold conditions will continue through Friday morning, when conditions are expected to be the coldest. The National Weather Service issued...
Brooke Jenkins Declares Victory in SF District Attorney Race

Brooke Jenkins declared victory Wednesday morning for her position as San Francisco's district attorney. The announcement comes after she took an early lead in the race, according to unofficial election results released Tuesday night. "We are at the point now where we believe we can declare victory in this race,"...
El Cerrito Police Chief Requests Use of License Plate Readers

El Cerrito police Chief Paul Keith wants to install license plate readers across the city to combat commercial property crime and catalytic converter thefts. The city is holding a meeting Wednesday night to hear public input on the issue. Keith is looking to get eight of the devices for eight...
Police Investigate Trend of Residential Burglaries in Palo Alto

There have been 11 similar cases of residential burglaries in Palo Alto since October, officers announced on Sunday. Investigators from the Palo Alto Police Department identified a trend of burglars stealing jewelry and safes from empty homes between 7 and 9 p.m. Targeted homes have come from different neighborhoods, and...
