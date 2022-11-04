Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Bay Area
Man Injured in Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Collision in San Jose
A man suffered major injuries in a collision with a vehicle Monday evening in San Jose, police said. The incident was reported at 5:54 p.m. at Meridian and Foxworthy avenues. The man was trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk, according to police. He was taken to a hospital following the collision, police said.
NBC Bay Area
Lone $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner in California; SF Player Wins Over $1 Million
The Bay Area did not have a billion-dollar winner in the Powerball draw, but someone in San Francisco came away with more than $1 million after matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery. A lone jackpot ticket in the $2.04 billion Powerball draw was sold in the Southern California...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Deem Suspicious Device to Be Non-Explosive
A suspicious device found at the Salvation Army north of downtown San Jose has been deemed non-explosive, according to the police department. The device was found in the 700 block of West Taylor Street and prompted evacuations, police said. A street closure also was in place, and police asked the...
NBC Bay Area
'We Are All Mourning This Tragedy Together:' Redwood City Leaders React to Deadly Crash
Redwood City leaders released a statement Monday acknowledging a deadly crash that left two young girls without parents over the weekend. "This was a tragic event for all involved," Mayor Giselle Hale said. "On behalf of the Redwood City City Council, we extend our deepest sympathies to the two young children who tragically lost their parents."
NBC Bay Area
Hundreds of Cars Involved in Vallejo Sideshow: Police
Police are investigating a huge sideshow that happened in Vallejo late Saturday night. The incident happened near Columbus and Ascot parkways and it lasted for about 30 minutes before officers were able to break it up. Vallejo police said that about 300 cars were involved in the incident. In the...
NBC Bay Area
Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo: Police
San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday. Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a resident of the 100 block of...
NBC Bay Area
Powerball Jackpot Just Shy of $2 Billion, Attracts Many Bay Area Players
The Powerball is just shy of $2 billion Monday and it’s attracting those who won’t normally play the game. Many bought tickets at a 76 gas station in San Leandro after someone won $1.1 million over the weekend. Those who bought tickets Monday hoped lightning would strike the...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Dinnertime Break-Ins in the Peninsula
It appears thieves are heading in as people are heading out for dinner on the Peninsula. Palo Alto police are investigating a rash of dinnertime break-ins -- nearly a dozen in the past three weeks. In most cases, jewelry and other valuables were stolen, but at one home, weapons were...
NBC Bay Area
Voters Ensure Stretch of JFK Drive in San Francisco Remains Closed to Cars
More than 61 percent of San Francisco voters rejected Proposition I, a measure that would have reopened John F. Kennedy Drive to vehicles, according to unofficial election results on Tuesday night. Prop. I would have made the 1.5-mile stretch of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park accessible to vehicles, except...
NBC Bay Area
Warming Centers Open to Help Protect Santa Clara County Residents During Cold Snap
As frigid temperatures envelope the region over the next two days, Santa Clara County is offering warming centers and overnight warming locations. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for the Santa Clara Valley from Thursday through Friday, during which the temperature is expected to dip into the low- to mid-30s.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Mayoral Race Still Too Close to Call
San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan held a tentative lead Wednesday over Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the race to be the next mayor of San Jose. As of the latest count, Mahan appeared to be leading with 71,494 votes to Chavez's 66,728, both unofficial totals. "We felt...
NBC Bay Area
Frost Possible Overnight Wednesday Through Friday
A cold front is expected to settle into the Bay Area later Wednesday, bringing with it the potential for frost in some areas overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The cold conditions will continue through Friday morning, when conditions are expected to be the coldest. The National Weather Service issued...
NBC Bay Area
Robert Jonsen Ahead of Kevin Jensen in Race for Santa Clara County Sheriff
Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen appeared on track Tuesday to be elected the next sheriff of Santa Clara County. With nearly 90 percent of the county's 754 precincts reporting, Jonsen held the unofficial lead with 51.5 percent of the vote over retired sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen, who had 48.5 percent.
NBC Bay Area
Emergency Crews Keep Close Eye on Storm, Warn Commuters Take Caution Tuesday
Bay Area emergency crews are all watching the storm Monday night, as Tuesday's commute is expected to be a mess. Fire departments, Santa Clara County’s Office of Emergency Services and PG&E are all on standby ready to respond. For some residents in Pacifica, the forecast meant stalking up on...
NBC Bay Area
Brooke Jenkins Declares Victory in SF District Attorney Race
Brooke Jenkins declared victory Wednesday morning for her position as San Francisco's district attorney. The announcement comes after she took an early lead in the race, according to unofficial election results released Tuesday night. "We are at the point now where we believe we can declare victory in this race,"...
NBC Bay Area
Mill Valley Police Shut Down Party of Over 100 Juveniles, Encouraged Nearby Businesses to Close Early
The Mill Valley Police Department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening. Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue. Police said they noticed over 100...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara Mayor Race: Lisa Gillmor Holds Slim Lead Over Anthony Becker
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor appeared on track late Tuesday to be reelected by fewer than 100 votes. With 35 of 36 precincts in the city reporting, Gillmor held a tentative 50.1-percent to 49.8-percent lead over Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker, with the two separated by only 53 votes.
NBC Bay Area
El Cerrito Police Chief Requests Use of License Plate Readers
El Cerrito police Chief Paul Keith wants to install license plate readers across the city to combat commercial property crime and catalytic converter thefts. The city is holding a meeting Wednesday night to hear public input on the issue. Keith is looking to get eight of the devices for eight...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Trend of Residential Burglaries in Palo Alto
There have been 11 similar cases of residential burglaries in Palo Alto since October, officers announced on Sunday. Investigators from the Palo Alto Police Department identified a trend of burglars stealing jewelry and safes from empty homes between 7 and 9 p.m. Targeted homes have come from different neighborhoods, and...
