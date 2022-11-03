Read full article on original website
MSP find heroin, cocaine, $21K in cash, 3 pistols, 2 long guns during ‘Operation Secret Coney’
Michigan State Police detectives discovered heroin, cocaine, more than $21 thousand in cash and stolen weapons during “Operation Secret Coney.”. The investigation took several months and the items were found while officers were executing three different search warrants. The found 341.3 grams of heroin, 157.9 grams of cocaine, $21,264.00...
Highly decorated Shelby Township police sergeant died suddenly on duty
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Shelby Township Police Department announced the sudden death of Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell on Saturday. According to Shelby Township police, Sgt. Kammerzell was found unresponsive in his patrol car Saturday afternoon. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police...
Metro Detroit mother on mission to raise awareness about dangers of fentanyl after death of son
CLARKSTON, Mich. – A Clarkston woman is making it her mission to raise awareness about the dangers of synthetic opiods, like fentanyl. Rebecca Elmaksoud is determined to turn her heartache into advocacy after she lost her son, Brandon Reynolds, to fentanyl poisoning. Elmaksoud is working with other families who...
Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
Judge rejects Michigan GOP SOS candidate’s request to disqualify absentee ballots in Detroit
A judge has rejected a request by Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo to disqualify mail-in ballots from Detroit in the Nov. 8 election. Just weeks before the general election in Michigan, candidate Karamo filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify absentee ballots in only the city of Detroit, and instead require Detroit voters to vote in person on Nov. 8. The Republican’s lawsuit claimed that the absentee ballot counting system in Detroit is flawed and violates election law.
Inside look: How WDIV collects, reports election results, what to expect
There has been much talk about election results and how they will be reported this year, given the massive increase in mail-in ballots in Michigan (more than one million). So we thought we’d take a minute to explain how election night reporting works in our newsroom, and offer a glimpse of what to expect on election night this year.
Here’s a look at Michigan’s most dangerous intersections based on 2021 police car accident reports
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Auto Law has compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections based on police car accident reports for 2021. Coming in at No. 1 is the intersection on 11 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren, which had 173 total crashes. Intersections in...
Candidates make final pleas for votes hours before polls open in Michigan
DEARBORN, Mich. – The countdown is on until Election Day as candidates make their final pleas for votes hours before polls open in Michigan. As voters across Metro Detroit dropped off absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday (Nov. 8), the top of the ticket rolled through the state to make its final push with voters.
Flashpoint: What to expect the night of Michigan’s general election and the days after
DETROIT – Are you ready for Election Day? Or, are you ready for Election Day to be over?. The political ads have been nonstop and often quite nasty. The money being spent on this election is positively -- or negatively -- breathtaking. And in so many of these races, the two sides are, by this point, just talking past each other seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.
Promote the Vote works to keep Michigan voters safe on Election Day
DETROIT – Election Day in Michigan is Tuesday, and some voters are uncertain about the atmosphere at polling locations. To ease the minds of voters, various organizers from Promote the Vote came together at the Detroit Hispanic Headquarters in Corktown to show voters how to safely cast their votes.
Michigan general election results 2022: Live updating maps, results for Nov. 8
Here’s where you can track Michigan general election results for Nov. 8 using interactive maps, live updating with results and race calls. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit, but results are expected to be delayed due to mail-in ballot processing times. Final results may take several hours to days to determine, and results may fluctuate as batches of results are reported by local clerks.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas – Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after tornadoes tore through the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Shelbie Villalpando, 27, of Powderly, Texas, said...
Michigan general election 2022: What to know before voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with several key statewide races and ballot proposals up for voting. Here’s what to know about the Michigan General Election before voting:. What time do polls open and close in Michigan?. In-person voting will be available in every...
Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan
JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds. The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds. Track southeast Michigan outages: DTE Energy power outages...
Michiganders buy nearly 4 million Powerball tickets as jackpot hits $1.6 billion
Michigan players have purchased nearly 4 million tickets for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. That includes 2.5 million tickets purchased Friday. The current jackpot run, which hasn’t been won since Aug. 3, has created 98 millionaires -- including seven $1 million winners in Michigan. The Powerball jackpot has hit...
Hours away from Powerball drawing for record jackpot, here’s how many tickets Michiganders bought
We are now hours away from ticket sales ending in Michigan for Saturday night’s world-record $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. The Powerball jackpot is currently at a record high of $1.6 billion, which is a cash option of $782 million. Tickets are available for purchase at Michigan Lottery retailers and...
Wild week for Metro Detroit as weather fluctuates between 70 degrees and chance of rain-snow mix
DETROIT – Wild weather week for Metro Detroit as temperatures fluctuate between 70, then chance of rain-snow mix Friday. A crazy weather week is ahead for Metro Detroit. Enjoy the next few days because the bottom is about to fall out with a return of much colder air and maybe even some wet snow mixed with rain by the weekend.
Cold front moves into SE Michigan bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph, chance of rain
DETROIT – Saturday is our day for changes in the weather pattern, as we watch a strong cold front move into the region. The timing of this front looks to have sped up a bit, now forecast to move into the region during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing us a chance of rain showers. The bigger story with the rain showers will be how windy it will be for the entire region. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 45 to 50 mph possible for much of the day.
Dry start to the week in Metro Detroit, with another warm-up on the horizon
DETROIT – Good Monday morning!. How do you feel after that extra hour of sleep over the weekend?. Most of your devices sort of take care of the actual time automatically, but Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday, so we’ll enjoy earlier sunrises and earlier sunsets. A weak and...
Calmer Sunday before rain and snow return to forecast for Metro Detroit: What to expect
The end of the weekend looks better in terms of sunshine for the region as we will expect plenty of sunshine, but with the strong pressure gradient remaining across the region, expect gusty winds once again. Wind gusts of up to 25-30 MPH are possible throughout the day. A southerly flow will continue to keep our temperatures above average as well. We will look for high temperatures running back into the 60s, which is at least 10 degrees above average for this time in early November.
