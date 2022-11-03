DETROIT – Saturday is our day for changes in the weather pattern, as we watch a strong cold front move into the region. The timing of this front looks to have sped up a bit, now forecast to move into the region during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing us a chance of rain showers. The bigger story with the rain showers will be how windy it will be for the entire region. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 45 to 50 mph possible for much of the day.

