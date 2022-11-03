ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Judge rejects Michigan GOP SOS candidate’s request to disqualify absentee ballots in Detroit

A judge has rejected a request by Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo to disqualify mail-in ballots from Detroit in the Nov. 8 election. Just weeks before the general election in Michigan, candidate Karamo filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify absentee ballots in only the city of Detroit, and instead require Detroit voters to vote in person on Nov. 8. The Republican’s lawsuit claimed that the absentee ballot counting system in Detroit is flawed and violates election law.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inside look: How WDIV collects, reports election results, what to expect

There has been much talk about election results and how they will be reported this year, given the massive increase in mail-in ballots in Michigan (more than one million). So we thought we’d take a minute to explain how election night reporting works in our newsroom, and offer a glimpse of what to expect on election night this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Candidates make final pleas for votes hours before polls open in Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. – The countdown is on until Election Day as candidates make their final pleas for votes hours before polls open in Michigan. As voters across Metro Detroit dropped off absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday (Nov. 8), the top of the ticket rolled through the state to make its final push with voters.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: What to expect the night of Michigan’s general election and the days after

DETROIT – Are you ready for Election Day? Or, are you ready for Election Day to be over?. The political ads have been nonstop and often quite nasty. The money being spent on this election is positively -- or negatively -- breathtaking. And in so many of these races, the two sides are, by this point, just talking past each other seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Promote the Vote works to keep Michigan voters safe on Election Day

DETROIT – Election Day in Michigan is Tuesday, and some voters are uncertain about the atmosphere at polling locations. To ease the minds of voters, various organizers from Promote the Vote came together at the Detroit Hispanic Headquarters in Corktown to show voters how to safely cast their votes.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan general election results 2022: Live updating maps, results for Nov. 8

Here’s where you can track Michigan general election results for Nov. 8 using interactive maps, live updating with results and race calls. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit, but results are expected to be delayed due to mail-in ballot processing times. Final results may take several hours to days to determine, and results may fluctuate as batches of results are reported by local clerks.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas – Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after tornadoes tore through the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Shelbie Villalpando, 27, of Powderly, Texas, said...
TEXAS STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds. The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds. Track southeast Michigan outages: DTE Energy power outages...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cold front moves into SE Michigan bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph, chance of rain

DETROIT – Saturday is our day for changes in the weather pattern, as we watch a strong cold front move into the region. The timing of this front looks to have sped up a bit, now forecast to move into the region during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing us a chance of rain showers. The bigger story with the rain showers will be how windy it will be for the entire region. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 45 to 50 mph possible for much of the day.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dry start to the week in Metro Detroit, with another warm-up on the horizon

DETROIT – Good Monday morning!. How do you feel after that extra hour of sleep over the weekend?. Most of your devices sort of take care of the actual time automatically, but Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday, so we’ll enjoy earlier sunrises and earlier sunsets. A weak and...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Calmer Sunday before rain and snow return to forecast for Metro Detroit: What to expect

The end of the weekend looks better in terms of sunshine for the region as we will expect plenty of sunshine, but with the strong pressure gradient remaining across the region, expect gusty winds once again. Wind gusts of up to 25-30 MPH are possible throughout the day. A southerly flow will continue to keep our temperatures above average as well. We will look for high temperatures running back into the 60s, which is at least 10 degrees above average for this time in early November.
MICHIGAN STATE

