"You helped to reveal a side of me that I didn't know was there until you got there," Henderson tells O'Neal in an exclusive sneak peek at their reality series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do' Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do something with the women, and probably the...

2 DAYS AGO