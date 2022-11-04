Read full article on original website
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
It's safe to say Justin Bieber probably isn't keeping former neighbor Judge Judy Sheindlin on his holiday greetings list. The TV judge, who used to live beside the "Ghost" singer, claimed he used to be terrified of her after she spoke publicly about his teen years. Judge Judy, 80, explained how she knew Bieber, now 28, was fearful of her.
Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'
Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached a custody agreement regarding their two sons following the pair's split in June. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement Tuesday to PEOPLE. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."
Rihanna Reveals Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part: 'Now It's My Booty Because I Got One'
Rihanna got cheeky on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. While speaking with press, the style mogul was asked what her favorite body part to show off is, a question the reporter said she asked Rihanna a decade ago, wanting to know "if the answer has changed."
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Son Asleep in Her Bed, Says She 'Didn't Get a Ton of Rest Last Night'
Joanna Gaines is mom to sons Crew, Duke, 14, and Drake, 17, as well as daughters Emmie, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines Joanna Gaines is cherishing special moments with her youngest child. On Saturday, the mom of five shared a selfie from bed with son Crew, sound asleep on her pillow with his arm draped partially across her shoulder. "Didn't get a ton of rest last night but I'll take snuggles over sleep with this little one. ✨," she captioned the sweet shot. The Fixer Upper star, 44, is also...
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Says Her Heart Is 'Completely Broken' After Singer's Death
"This is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son," Martin told PEOPLE exclusively Melanie Martin is finding strength for her 11-month-old son Prince, following the death of his father Aaron Carter over the weekend at age 34. In an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE on Monday, Martin opened up about her feelings since learning the terrible news. "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to...
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
Prior to his own death at age 34 on Saturday, Aaron experienced the losses of his older sister, Leslie, and their father, Robert In the decade leading up to his own death at age 34 on Saturday, Aaron Carter lost multiple immediate family members to various causes, and his struggle with substance abuse worsened in the aftermath, sources close to the late pop star and rapper tell PEOPLE. "Aaron never really dealt with a lot of trauma he had," says the insider, referencing Aaron's older sister Leslie, who died at age 25...
Joanna Gaines Says She Lied About Her Middle Name to Avoid Being Bullied at School
Joanna Gaines is opening up about some tough times from her childhood. While promoting her new memoir, The Stories We Tell, the Fixer Upper star, 44, appeared on Today with Hoda Kotb on Tuesday to discuss how she dealt with being bullied as a kid and how she's still processing it today.
Ryan Reynolds 'Kind of Hoping' Baby No. 4 Will Be Another Girl: 'We Never Find Out' Before
Ryan Reynolds is proud to be a girl dad. While on the Today show Monday promoting his upcoming Christmas musical comedy Spirited, the 46-year-old actor opened up about the baby he and wife Blake Lively have on the way, admitting that he's hoping their fourth child will be a girl.
Ryan Reynolds Says He Was in 'Actual Hell' Doing 'The Masked Singer' Overseas: 'It Was Traumatic'
Ryan Reynolds is unmasking his thoughts on doing The Masked Singer. While visiting the Today show on Monday to promote his new holiday movie Spirited, the actor, 46, looked back on his 2018 experience filming South Korea's iteration of the hit television series, saying that his time on the show was less than ideal.
Michael Oher, Who Inspired 'The Blind Side', Shows Off His Nearly 5-Foot Wedding Cake Covered in Feathers
“When putting together the design concepts for the wedding, I knew I wanted the cake to be large. Since Mike is such a tall groom, it had to match him,” the bride tells PEOPLE Michael Oher and wife Tiffany Roy's wedding cake was a showstopper. The retired pro football player, whose life inspired The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime partner Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. Their whimsical wedding included ballerina performances and ethereal décor. With the help of Tennessee-based Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering,...
Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of Six Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'
"You helped to reveal a side of me that I didn't know was there until you got there," Henderson tells O'Neal in an exclusive sneak peek at their reality series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do' Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do something with the women, and probably the...
Britney Spears Jokes She's 'Not Dead' After Millie Bobby Brown Expresses Interest in Playing Her
Britney Spears shut down chatter of a potential biopic about her life after Millie Bobby Brown said she could tell the singer's "story in the right way" If Millie Bobby Brown ever stars in a Britney Spears biopic, it's going to be without the singer's blessing. One day after the Stranger Things star expressed interest in playing the pop star on the silver screen, Spears took to Instagram to make it clear she was not thrilled by the idea. "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I'm...
Sean Penn's Son Hopper Recalls 'Butting Heads' with His Strict Dad Growing Up: He's 'Lax' Now
Hopper Penn is featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue Sean Penn may be an Oscar-winning actor and director, but to his son Hopper Penn, he was Dad — who occasionally laid down the law. "He was strict, and I was always getting into trouble," recalls Hopper, 29, who is featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue as part of a portfolio on famous sons. "We butted heads for a long time. But it's very lax now. He's chilled out in his older age!" Growing up in Northern California, "it was pretty separate"...
Elliot Page Steps Out with Mae Martin for Gala in L.A. as Friends React: 'Cannot Handle This Pic'
"My King @elliotpage took me out. 💜," Mae Martin captioned a photo gallery on Instagram alongside Elliot Page Saturday was a glam night out for Elliot Page! The actor, 35, appeared alongside The Flight Attendant star Mae Martin for the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. The Umbrella Academy star rocked a classic black tuxedo as he walked the purple carpet alongside Martin, while Page's actor and comedian companion, 35, opted for a navy-blue suit. Martin shared a collection of photos featuring the pair to Instagram, including a bathroom mirror selfie,...
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom. While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
The Saturday Night Fever star shares daughter Ella Bleu with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of beauty. (and the cats not bad either)," Travolta, 68, captioned the post. View this post on Instagram ...
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment with Photo of Her Sleeping Arrangements: 'My Morning'
Kim Kardashian is living the mom life. The SKIMS founder posted a photo on her Instagram Story early Sunday morning showing her three younger kids — Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6 — asleep in her bed. "My morning," she captioned the photo, which showed Saint laying...
Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Says Christine Isn't Divorced from Kody Until She's 'Physical with Another Man'
"We are spiritually married to Kody by our church," Robyn said. "If we want a divorce then we have to go get their approval." Christine Brown and her former Sister Wives aren't exactly crystal-clear about what really constitutes divorce in a spiritual marriage. On Sunday's episode of the TLC series, Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn, opened up about her feelings on Christine's divorce from Kody after 26 years of marriage. "Usually our church would [be the one to] say you're divorced," Robyn told Christine, Kody and his other wives Janelle and Meri. "You...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother
Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a beautiful fall day with her family. On Sunday, the Good American founder shared scenes on her Instagram Story from a day outdoors with her 3-month-old son and daughter True. In a Boomerang post, True can be seen on big sister duty, pushing her baby brother...
