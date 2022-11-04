ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

First Coast News

List: Shelters open in North Florida ahead of Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shelters are opening across the First Coast for those who may not have a safe place to stay during Nicole. The list below includes shelter information in North Florida. When shelter information becomes available for our South Georgia counties, that will also be added here. If...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Nicole. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

St. Johns County residents preparing for Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Teams says we should start seeing rain from Nicole this Wednesday. Areas in St. Johns County could be some of the first to see that rain. Mickler’s Landing is one area in St. Johns County known to flood. Action News...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 6 p.m., 14,001 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
