Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Flooding reported in low-lying parts of St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
List: Shelters open in North Florida ahead of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shelters are opening across the First Coast for those who may not have a safe place to stay during Nicole. The list below includes shelter information in North Florida. When shelter information becomes available for our South Georgia counties, that will also be added here. If...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl not seen in nearly a week
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are searching for a missing teenage girl. Ileina Sarapio, 16, was last seen at St. James High School in Horry County on Friday, November 4. Illeina is about 5 feet 4 inches and 130 pounds, with...
News4Jax.com
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Nicole. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Direct impacts for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia will begin late Wed.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
St. Augustine residents prepare for Nicole as streets flood, A1A closes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — High tide Wednesday morning turned Avenida Menendez into a stream as water breached the seawall and residents brace themselves for the second storm in a month and a half. A voluntary evacuation order is in place for low-lying areas. County emergency officials say if your...
foxla.com
Teen girl kidnapped in Alabama, taken to Florida where she was beaten, bound and left under tree: Police
HOUSTON COUNTY, Alabama - A teenage girl was kidnapped from Alabama and taken across state lines to Florida, where she was beaten, bound and abandoned under a tree, police said. The girl met Coby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, on Friday evening, when police said she was "picked up"...
First Coast News
Atlantic Ocean crossing A1A near St. Johns County, Flagler County line 😮
Warning: The following video contains language some may find offensive. This occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marineland area.
Action News Jax
Almost 1,000 pounds of expired medications were taken and destroyed in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Poison Information Center, Drug Free Duval, and Project Opioid partnered with local law enforcement for Drug Take Back. This event is to help prevent drugs from being misused, accidental poisonings, and overdoses from happening. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “I want to say...
Action News Jax
St. Johns County residents preparing for Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Teams says we should start seeing rain from Nicole this Wednesday. Areas in St. Johns County could be some of the first to see that rain. Mickler’s Landing is one area in St. Johns County known to flood. Action News...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in St. Augustine among 26 winning Florida tickets in Monday’s drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Someone in California finally won the record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion in Monday’s drawing, but plenty of players in Florida won high-dollar prizes too. Florida Lottery said 26 people cashed in on the record drawing, but not the Powerball. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Action News Jax
City of St. Augustine starts preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — In preparation for the expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, the city of St. Augustine is urging local residents to start preparing for flooding. At this time, the flooding is expected to exceed between three to five feet above “street” level as early as Wednesday.
Action News Jax
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Nicole threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes...
First Coast News
'We're just trying to support our families': St. Johns County teachers hold protest over low pay
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The yard right in front of the St. Augustine Fort was full of teachers, retired teachers and their spouses Sunday - protesting that they want to see more pay. They're hoping it will catch the district's attention. "It's a creative job, and when you're able...
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
First Coast News
Tracking Nicole's impacts County-by-County | Nov. 8 10 a.m.
When will Nicole hit Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia? Our latest forecast.
Free notary services, passport photos offered in St. Johns County in November for military
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is honoring veterans, active-duty military, reservists and their dependents by providing free passport photos and notary services throughout November. “Waiving the standard fees for these important services is just one small way we...
Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
click orlando
Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 6 p.m., 14,001 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida...
'It’s the one time of the year I actually feel like an American': St. Johns County voters talk what's at stake
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — What brings you here? Depending on where you live in St. Johns County, voters have city, county, and state races to weigh in on. What pushes people to the polls may be something off the ballot all together. Local issues on the ballot include a...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 15