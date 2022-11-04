ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourerie

Click here for the Wednesday Midday Forecast

Nice sunshine the next couple of days. Generally south winds will help temperatures rise above normal as well. Friday looks wet for the afternoon as the remnants of Nicole will quickly pass through. Cold front will then pass through this weekend, sending out temperatures dropping cold enough for some lake effect to kick in, mainly Saturday night into Sunday in the belts.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Suspect in 1988 cold case brought to Erie from Texas

Suspect in 1988 cold case brought to Erie from Texas. Suspect in 1988 cold case brought to Erie from Texas. Medical Reserve Corps teaches Erie residents in free …. Medical Reserve Corps teaches Erie residents in free active shooter training class. NWPA counties see higher voter turnout for midterm …
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Digital Inland Forecast

Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes

Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Luzerne County Election Update. What’s Cooking: Chorizo & Cauliflower Nachos. What's Cooking: Chorizo...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Candidates make last-minute stops in Erie before Election Day

Candidates make last-minute stops in Erie before Election Day. Candidates make last-minute stops in Erie before …. Candidates make last-minute stops in Erie before Election Day. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Luzerne County Election Update.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Luzerne County Election Update

Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Erie poll workers prepare for Election Day

Officials warn congressional race results may be …. Congressional races across the country will decide the balance of power in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Political parties help voters get to the polls on …. Political parties help voters get to the polls on Election Day in...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Warren Co. Police to use new Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology

New technology is giving Warren County law enforcement a way to test for marijuana through breath samples. Cannabix Technologies, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is partnering with Warren County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney’s office to pilot the company’s marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC. According to a release, Cannabix...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Loving Giving Local: Meals on Wheels Erie

A local organization that gives a helping hand to hundreds of people every week, got a helping hand themselves. Meals on Wheels Erie got a visit from Loving Giving Local. The volunteers there have been delivering hot meals to homebound seniors every day for more than 50 years. Erie’s original...
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy