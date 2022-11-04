Read full article on original website
Related
Griswold, Simmons sign to play college softball
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A big afternoon at Terre Haute South where two Braves sign to play college softball. Madison Griswold is heading to Frontier Community College and Peyton Simmons will suit up for Indiana State.
WTHI
Clay Community Schools announce Dr. Tim Rayle as next superintendent
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School Corporation will soon be seeing a major personnel change. The school board held a special session meeting on Tuesday, where the name of the new Superintendent was announced. In a unanimous vote, Dr. Tim Rayle was announced as the next superintendent...
MyWabashValley.com
Clinkenbeard wins bid for Vigo Co. Commissioner
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In a tight race for Commissioner of District one in Vigo County, Mark Clinkenbeard won with 53% of the votes. He is a lifelong resident of Vigo County, and a small business owner, something he feels will help him in office. “I want Vigo...
MyWabashValley.com
Mild for now
Nicole heads for FL. High of 64 and low of 44 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and an east wind. Dew points still low. Water vapor satellite has our next storm developing west of here. Satelite has a few clouds in the area but all clear on radar. We stay dry th enext two days. Looks dry for a while with a chance of some rain in about a week. Temps are warm now but will turn much colder in a few days. Tonight, partly cloudy and 45. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 73. Dry and colder for the weekend and stays cool into next week.
MyWabashValley.com
One more warm day
Tropical system heads for FL. Record high of 76 today and a low of 47. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is very mild and a SE wind. Temps are very warm. Dew points are coming up. Water vapor satellite has the storm developing west of here. Satellite has more clouds west of here. All clear on radar. We stay dry the next couple of days. Few light showers possible about next Tuesday. Temps will turn colder and stay colder for a while. Tonight, clear and 51. Tomorrow, sunny and 74. Colder for the weekend and stays chilly into next week.
MyWabashValley.com
Man hurt in Danville shooting, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he shot a man Monday afternoon. Jacob Derrickson, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. The 33-year-old victim told officers he was walking on Voorhees when an unknown person approached him from behind and started shooting. The victim saw the offender run away and offered a description; the victim received treatment for his wounds at the hospital and is expected to be ok.
Comments / 0