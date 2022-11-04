Nicole heads for FL. High of 64 and low of 44 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and an east wind. Dew points still low. Water vapor satellite has our next storm developing west of here. Satelite has a few clouds in the area but all clear on radar. We stay dry th enext two days. Looks dry for a while with a chance of some rain in about a week. Temps are warm now but will turn much colder in a few days. Tonight, partly cloudy and 45. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 73. Dry and colder for the weekend and stays cool into next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO