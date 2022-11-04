ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
One of China's Inflation Gauges Drops for the First Time Since 2020

BEIJING — China's producer price index fell in October for the first time since December 2020, dragged down by drops in iron and steel prices, according to official data released Wednesday. The producer price index, which tracks the price of raw materials and other input costs, fell by 1.3%...
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea

BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell Thursday as investors await U.S. inflation data, a key metric closely watched by the Federal Reserve, and as U.S. midterm results continue to roll in. The Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.9% in early trade and the...
Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of U.S Midterm Elections

U.S. Treasury yields fell Tuesday as market attention turned to the congressional midterm elections and traders anticipated inflation data due to be released later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last down seven basis points at 4.144%. Meanwhile, the yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury...
Billionaires Emit a Million Times More Greenhouse Gases Than the Average Person: Oxfam

The investments of 125 of the world's richest billionaires cause 393 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, according to a report by Oxfam. Billionaires "have escaped accountability for too long", Danny Sriskandarajah, CEO of Oxfam GB, says. The investments of 125 billionaires produce 393 million metric tonnes...
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
Novavax Posts Third Quarter Loss But Beats Revenue Expectations

The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported a net loss of more than $169 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $322 million in the same period last year. Novavax reported third quarter revenue of $735 million, a more than 300% increase year over year. But Novavax also revised...
Wall Street Layoffs Pick Up Steam as Citigroup and Barclays Cut Hundreds of Workers

New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
World Leaders Insist Russia's War in Ukraine Must Be a Reason to Act Even Faster on Climate

World leaders convened in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver national statements on the battle to secure a livable future. "Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the U.N.-brokered talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin's "abhorrent war in...
Meta Laying Off More Than 11,000 Employees: Read Zuckerberg's Letter Announcing the Cuts

Meta is laying off 13% of its staff, or more than 11,000 employees, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees Wednesday. Meta provided lukewarm guidance in late October for its upcoming fourth-quarter earnings that spooked investors and caused its shares to sink nearly 20%. The company's costs and expenses jumped 19% year...
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue

Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
Bitcoin Tumbles to Its Lowest in Nearly 2 Years; Solana Drops Another 40%

Cryptocurrencies extended their slide for a second day Wednesday as the market digested the fallout of FTX and Binance's offer to bail it out. Bitcoin fell 7% to $16,929.01, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it hit a new bear market low of $16,521.60, its lowest level since November 2020, according to Coin Metrics. It reached its all-time high of $68,982.20 one year ago Thursday. Meanwhile, ether fell 12% to $1,162.46.
Binance CEO Says He Didn't ‘Master Plan' FTX Collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday that he "did not master plan" the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. In an email to employees that he made public, Zhao said that FTX going down "is not good for anyone in the industry" and that employees should not "view it as a win for us."

