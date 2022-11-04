Read full article on original website
Some laid off Twitter employees say they're being asked to come back to Twitter after mass layoffs
Elon Musk's Twitter is already backtracking on some layoffs by asking certain employees to stay on, according to Insider sources and Blind app users.
Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back
Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
The Twitter manager who went viral for sleeping on the floor of company HQ survived Elon Musk's layoffs
The manager who went viral for sleeping at Twitter's headquarters survived Elon Musk's layoffs, sources told Insider. Last week, a Twitter employee posted a photo of Esther Crawford in a sleeping bag at the office. Musk has said he works 120-hour weeks and has slept on Tesla's factory floor in...
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing more than $4 million a day so he had 'no choice' about cutting thousands of jobs
Elon Musk said he had "no choice" to cut Twitter staff as the company loses $4 million a day. He is cutting the workforce by up to 50% following his $44 billion takeover. Some staff were cut off from their laptops and systems before receiving an email about their role.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update
UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees.
Elon Musk will have to sell Tesla stock to fund Twitter unless the exodus of advertisers reverses soon, says Loup's Gene Munster
Elon Musk could be forced to sell Tesla stock as losses at Twitter pile up, according to Gene Munster. The Loup Funds managing partner told CNBC that unless the advertiser exodus improves, Musk may have to sell shares in April. Musk, who took over Twitter last month, has said the...
Some Twitter staff were told to listen to a podcast hosted by 2 of Elon Musk's advisers for 'insights' into mass layoffs, report says
Twitter's health team was instructed to listen to tech podcast "All In," Platformer reports. In the podcast, Musk advisers David Sacks and Jason Calacanis discussed Silicon Valley layoffs. Staff were told the podcast "provides some insight into why this is happening/necessary," Platformer reported. Twitter staff were told to listen to...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark
Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
Twitter Employees React to Elon Musk's Boardroom Massacre
There's a sense of surprise, as well as solidarity, among Twitter employees on Thursday, after reports that the company's new boss Elon Musk has already started cleaning up house, firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who leads Twitter's 0→1 Team, reacted to the news, writing on the...
Some Twitter workers are calling Elon Musk's advisers 'Elon's goons,' a report says
Elon Musk has been outlining plans to overhaul Twitter, assisted by his inner circle. Some Twitter workers have been calling his advisers "Elon's goons," the New York Times reported. Musk's plans include overhauling Twitter's verification process and potentially rebooting Vine. Twitter has been in turmoil since Elon Musk's purchase of...
Tesla Falls Victim to Elon Musk's Takeover of Twitter
The clouds have gathered over Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report. The manufacturer of premium electric vehicles seems to be going through the experience of the abandoned child or that of the darling who has fallen out of grace. The firm seems to have lost the attention of its charismatic...
Twitter Recommends Ye as Top Follow on ‘The Jews’ as Company Does Mass Layoffs
“The Jews” is trending on Twitter, and its algorithm has selected Ye as a “Top” person to follow while Elon Musk fires roughly half of the company’s staff, including many of its policy experts and content moderators. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, recently had his...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey admits he grew company 'too fast' as Musk layoffs take effect
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey lamented that he may have made poor decisions that led to Elon Musk’s purchase of the company amid backlash to Musk’s widespread job cuts. "Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient," Dorsey wrote on his personal Twitter account. "They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment."
Detroit News
Stellantis pauses paid advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks has joined the flock of companies pausing paid advertising on Twitter after Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk bought the social media platform. Stellantis NV on Monday confirmed it had pulled paid advertisements after last week, saying it would exercise "vigilance" under...
CNET
What Is Mastodon? The Twitter Alternative for People Flying the Coop
The Elon Musk era of Twitter has so far been chaotic -- about half the staff was laid off on Oct. 28, and new features like gray checkmarks for trusted sources have been released only to be pulled off the site later the same day. Musk has also sparred with founder Jack Dorsey and threatened companies pulling ads from Twitter with a "thermonuclear name and shame."
