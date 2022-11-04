ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Little Apple Post

Junction City man accused of selling drugs

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. On November 3, 2022, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1993 Ford F-150 pickup for an alleged traffic infraction just east of U.S. 75 Highway on 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

$4500 theft: Suspect allegedly stole man's checkbook

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and forgery in the 1300 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 39-year-old man and Community First Bank...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers

KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Police find meth, marijuana with children at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two women on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 Block SE Wisconsin Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Safe with cash taken from Dairy Queen

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a business burglary in Manhattan. Just after 8:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Dairy Queen reported the...
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a domestic incident and have a man in custody. On Sunday police arrested 27-year-old Caleb S. Cannon of Atchison in the 1200 Block of North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested charges of domestic battery;...
ATCHISON, KS
JC Post

KC-area officer's gun belt prevented injury in gunfight

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man faces felony charges after he fired a shot at a police officer, whose gun belt stopped the round and prevented injury to the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Ryland E. Polson, 30, faces Assault 1st Degree and Unlawful Use...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
OLATHE, KS
JC Post

KC-area man attempted to flee with officer in the backseat

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City-area man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court this week for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute, according to the United State's Attorney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KVOE

Lyon County attempted murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation after being deemed not competent to stand trial

Instead of preparing for trial, a Lyon County attempted murder suspect is headed to an extended mental evaluation. As part of a hearing Tuesday, Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson said 38-year-old Phillip Trump was not competent to stand trial and ordered a 90-day treatment process at Larned State Security Hospital. Larned’s chief medical officer will then report on whether Trump attains competency for the purpose of standing trial.
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka police investigating death in front of polling place

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police are investigating a death that happened in front of a polling place at 312 N.E. Freeman Ave. Police are calling the death a suicide. Authorities said there were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public. The polling place will remain open, according to the Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

