News-Medical.net
Collaboration aims to develop new medicines for neurodegenerative diseases
The ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute (ADDI) today (Tuesday 8 November) announced that it will collaborate with pharmaceutical company YD Global Life Science (YDGLS) to develop inhibitors of the unfolded protein response for the treatment of the diseases that cause dementia. The ADDI, based at the University of Cambridge, is part...
News-Medical.net
Psilocybin could be a promising therapeutic strategy for people with treatment-resistant depression
Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have participated in the largest and most rigorous clinical trial to date of psilocybin (a psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms), pointing to the possibility that COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support could be a beneficial therapeutic strategy for people with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The study is...
News-Medical.net
Melatonin could be a potential therapy for long-COVID symptoms
A recent review published in the journal Biomolecules discussed the potential uses of melatonin in treating brain fog and chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis symptoms associated with long coronavirus disease (COVID). Background. An emerging concern associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is long COVID or clinical sequelae...
scitechdaily.com
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored
Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
Healthline
Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety
Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
Medical News Today
Chronic pain: Non-opioid drug candidates could offer relief without addiction
Due to the risk of addiction associated with the prolonged use of prescription opioids, there is an urgent need for non-opioid alternatives for the treatment of chronic pain. Drugs such as dexmedetomidine that bind to the norepinephrine alpha-2a (α2a) adrenergic receptor are effective analgesics, but their sedative effects limit their widespread use.
News-Medical.net
Green eyeglasses may help reduce the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. Our research found...
Healthline
How Chronic Pain in Your 40s Can Lead to Illness, Disease in 50s and 60s
Researchers say study participants who had chronic pain in their 40s were more likely to experience pain later in life as well as poor health and mental health issues. Experts say chronic pain can be the result of a painful condition, so both should be treated. They note that mental...
Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020.
dallasexpress.com
Addiction Drug Could Help Relieve Long COVID Symptoms
After suffering for over two years under “a thick, foggy cloud,” 34-year-old logistics expert, Lauren Nichols, can finally “think clearly” thanks to a low-dose prescription of naltrexone, typically used in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. Millions of individuals report living with long-term complications from...
News-Medical.net
Expanding the therapeutic toolbox for mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
News-Medical.net
Scientists develop new electrochemical sensing platform to monitor vascularized tissue model
The costliness of drug development and the limitations of studying physiological processes in the lab are two separate scientific issues that may share the same solution. Microphysical systems (MPSs) are in vitro platforms made up of cells in a microenvironment that closely mimics that found in the body, allowing scientists to recreate the conditions of tissues found within the body for both further elucidation of biological conditions and systems and for applications such as testing drugs in a more precise model than animal testing allows. However, the advancements that MPSs could provide have been limited up to this point by an inability to accurately record exactly what is happening at a cellular level. Now, a team of scientists has developed an electrochemical sensing platform that could solve this issue.
News-Medical.net
Children exposed to air pollution in early years more likely to develop food allergies
The modern world is highly industrialized and urbanized. One accompaniment of this change in lifestyle is the rise of food allergies. A new research paper explores associations between food allergies and pre- or post-natal exposure to pollutants in the air, thus paving the way for future studies on the potential sensitization of the gut by exposure of the skin or airway to pollutants, in addition to the alimentary route.
News-Medical.net
Early use of ECMO devices to support adults with cardiogenic shock did not improve clinical outcomes
The immediate use of veno-arterial mechanical circulatory extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices to support adults with rapidly deteriorating or severe cardiogenic shock was feasible but did not improve clinical outcomes compared to people who received early conservative therapy, according to late-breaking clinical trial results presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
News-Medical.net
Novel biomarker for the prediction of age-linked disease
Researchers have discovered the vital role of a hormone, that develops in men during puberty, in providing an early prediction of whether they could develop certain diseases in later life. Scientists from the University of Nottingham have discovered that the novel insulin-like peptide hormone, called INSL3, is consistent over long...
News-Medical.net
Beer hop compounds could serve as the basis for nutraceuticals to combat Alzheimer’s disease
Beer is one of the oldest and most popular beverages in the world, with some people loving and others hating the distinct, bitter taste of the hops used to flavor its many varieties. But an especially "hoppy" brew might have unique health benefits. Recent research published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience reports that chemicals extracted from hop flowers can, in lab dishes, inhibit the clumping of amyloid beta proteins, which is associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD).
News-Medical.net
Female resilience to cell death could be therapeutically harnessed to improve kidney repair
In the battle of the sexes, women beat men in their ability to recover from kidney injury, but the reasons are not well understood. A study led by Duke Health researchers provides some insights: Females, it turns out, have an advantage at the molecular level that protects them from a form of cell death that occurs in injured kidneys. This protection could be exploited as a potential therapeutic.
News-Medical.net
DNA barcoding shows how cancer cells evade the immune system's defenses
Some cancer cells can deploy parallel mechanisms to evade the immune system's defenses as well as resist immunotherapy treatment, according to a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. By suppressing the action of killer T-cells and hindering the ability of the immune system to flag tumor cells...
News-Medical.net
Researchers find an innovative approach to improve waste clearance from the brain
Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and many other neurodegenerative diseases are marked by damaging clusters of proteins in the brain. Scientists have expended enormous effort searching for ways to treat such conditions by clearing these toxic clusters but have had limited success. Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis...
