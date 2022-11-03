ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Week 9 injury report: Updates from Thursday's practice

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy prepping to face the Arizona Cardinals in the desert this weekend and saw the return of five players to full participation in practice on Thursday.

Here is the updated injury report from Thursday’s practice.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

WR Marquise Goodwin Groin DNP DNP

OLB Darrell Taylor Groin DNP DNP

WR DK Metcalf Knee Limited Full

WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring/ribs Limited Full

TE Noah Fant Hamstring Limited Limited

C Austin Blythe Knee Limited Full

LB Jordyn Brooks Ankle Limited Full

S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited Limited

RG Gabe Jackson Hip/knee Limited Full

WR Penny Hart Hamstring Limited Limited

