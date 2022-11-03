Seahawks Week 9 injury report: Updates from Thursday's practice
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy prepping to face the Arizona Cardinals in the desert this weekend and saw the return of five players to full participation in practice on Thursday.
Here is the updated injury report from Thursday’s practice.
Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
WR Marquise Goodwin Groin DNP DNP
OLB Darrell Taylor Groin DNP DNP
WR DK Metcalf Knee Limited Full
WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring/ribs Limited Full
TE Noah Fant Hamstring Limited Limited
C Austin Blythe Knee Limited Full
LB Jordyn Brooks Ankle Limited Full
S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited Limited
RG Gabe Jackson Hip/knee Limited Full
WR Penny Hart Hamstring Limited Limited
