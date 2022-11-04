Read full article on original website
Police locate vehicle after woman struck and killed in Gloucester Twp. hit-and-run crash
Other motorists stayed with the hit-and-run victim until medics arrived. She died at the hospital.
Person dies after being hit by car in chase with cops on N.J. highway, investigators say
One person died and three others were injured early Wednesday morning after a car being pursued by police hit several vehicles on a Middlesex County highway, authorities said. A Marlboro police officer was trying to stop the car while investigating an attempted car theft from a home in town, according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney general: 1 person killed, 3 injured in crash during police chase
A police pursuit in Middlesex County has left one person dead and three others injured.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
Driver was going more than 120 MPH in crash that killed restaurant owner, prosecutor says
A motorist was under the influence of alcohol and driving at more than 120 miles per hour before a crash that killed a Burlington County restaurant owner, authorities said Wednesday. Desmond Newberry, 45, of Marlton, faces charges including vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter in the Sept. 3 wreck, according to...
Woman, 58, fatally struck in NJ hit-and-run, driver sought
A 58-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in New Jersey, authorities said.
Man wounded, airlifted to hospital after shooting in Millville park
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in a South Jersey park on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, according to Millville Police. The 54-year-old Millville resident told police he was in...
South Jersey Woman Dies When Deer Crashes Through Her Car
A woman from Newfield, Gloucester County died Sunday evening when a deer smashed through her front windshield and traveled through the car, exiting out the back rear windshield. Karen Juliano, 63 was driving on Rt. 47, Delsea Drive, in Newfield at about 5:15 pm Sunday, just a few streets from...
Serious Crash Closes Central Jersey Roadway
A serious crash closed a roadway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. South Brunswick police said that Promenade Boulevard westbound was closed at Route 1 due to the crash. Police expected the area to be disrupted for the next...
Police respond to barricade situation in Camden, New Jersey
Police said the situation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of North 26th and High streets.
Man charged with killing woman inside N.J. motel
A man was arrested last week after he was accused of killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year and leaving her body there, investigators announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after the...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
News 12
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
Teen cyclist critically injured in crash on South Jersey bike path
A teen bicyclist was critically injured Saturday after a collision with a vehicle on a bike path in Somers Point, Police Chief Robert Somers said. Officers responded to the incident at Ocean Heights Avenue and the Bike Path at 5:57 p.m. and located a 14-year-old victim from Pleasantville, officials said.
Road Rage Incident Leads To Arrest In Atlantic City: Police
A road rage incident led to an arrest and a handgun recovered in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 12:42 p.m., Officers Consuelo Maldonado and Jose Ruiz were at the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building when they were alerted by an individual indicating an armed man in a white Toyota Tacoma was following him and his family.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Hit-and-run along Black Horse Pike kills NJ woman, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Monday night. Gloucester Township officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Elaine...
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
Pedestrian, 45, Killed In Bucks County Hit-Run Crash: Report
A Bucks County man was killed in a hit-and-run accident late on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. Cian McAuliffe, 45, of Levittown, was found dead along the 6900 block of Route 13 in Bristol Township just before 8:30 p.m., the outlet wrote. A vehicle has been...
