Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Emergency leaders update conditions in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office in St. Lucie County echoed a message from their neighbors in Indian River County, with Tropical Storm Nicole churning toward the coastline. It was for criminals. "Don't come to St. Lucie County and do it," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester. "We've...
cbs12.com
U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
cbs12.com
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
cbs12.com
Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
cbs12.com
Hurricane Nicole begins its northerly turn, hours before landfall in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole is hours away from making landfall on the Florida coast and there are changes with the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm has started to make its right turn, to the north. It's now moving to the...
cbs12.com
Man wanted for murder used makeup to cover up tattoos, police say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A routine traffic stop led to police finding a firearm, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a backpack which contained makeup and a hat with an attached wig. Authorities in the Florida Panhandle said those items belonged to Jacob Colville, and the 29 year old had...
cbs12.com
Hurricane Warnings issued, evacuations ordered, Nicole to become hurricane on Wednesday
Tropical Storm Nicole has intensified and was very close to hurricane strength while headed for the northwest part of The Bahamas on Tuesday evening. The storm is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's also trending south and getting closer, and area counties...
cbs12.com
'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
cbs12.com
Police: Over a million dollars stolen from Asian American families in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a series of burglaries that have specifically been targeting homes of Asian Americans who own Chinese food restaurants. They says that as of right now, almost a million dollars in cash and property have been stolen from restaurant owners...
cbs12.com
I-Team: Families take legal advice, find themselves regretting guardianship
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — After more than a year of I-Team reports, the issues in Florida’s guardianship system are well-documented. It’s a program that’s supposed to help the elderly and disabled manage their affairs, but we’ve shown you how, too often, the professionals paid to protect their wards are taking advantage of them.
cbs12.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Wellington, record $2B jackpot claimed in California
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — There is a winning ticket to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California. And the Florida Lottery is now reporting there are 26 winning tickets in Florida that can claim a piece of the record jackpot, including one in Wellington worth $1 million.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Photos and video of the storm's impact on South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is making her way towards Florida's east coast, where it is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. In preparation, many businesses and government buildings are shuttering up and photos of storm damage, including coastal flooding, are beginning to come in.
cbs12.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole could be a hurricane before Florida landfall
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories for Subtropical Storm Nicole in the southwest Atlantic. Nicole is located under 500 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving north-northwest at 9 mph. A Hurricane Watch has...
cbs12.com
Nicole likely to set new record on late-season hurricanes hitting Florida's east coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane season may run from June 1 through Nov. 30, but storms don't have calendars and the east coast of Florida has been hit by at least one hurricane when the season was winding down in November. The latest in the record books...
cbs12.com
Mast re-elected by a large margin, defeats Robinson
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — On the Treasure Coast, incumbent Brian Mast has won another term in Congress. Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican, won by a double-digits in all three counties that are in his district — St. Lucie County, Martin County and Palm Beach County. He gave his...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm's wind field compared to previous hurricanes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical storm Nicole is approaching the east coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. The storm has a much larger wind field when compared to previous hurricanes to impact Florida in recent seasons. Though the winds aren't...
cbs12.com
Gubernatorial rivals DeSantis, Crist both to speak at campaign events in South Florida
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist are making their final campaign push ahead of Tuesday's midterm election. Governor Ron DeSantis stopped at the Everglades Equipment Group in Boynton Beach. His message Monday consisted of one of his campaign slogans: Keep Florida...
cbs12.com
Moskowitz defeats Budd in race for Florida District 23, per AP
PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Democrat Jared Moskowitz beats Republican Joe Budd in the race for Florida District 23 seat, per AP. The U.S. Representative seat for Florida's 23rd Congressional District is up for grabs this election. The two main contenders for the race are Jared Moskowitz (D) and...
cbs12.com
How much Florida gas prices jumped in the week since the state gas tax holiday ended
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Everyone knew it would happen, and it could've been worse. Florida's gas tax holiday during the month of October ended and the state started collecting 25.3 cents per gallon again, but after a week, the average price has only gone up two-thirds of that.
Comments / 0