ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
FORT MYERS, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man wanted for murder used makeup to cover up tattoos, police say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A routine traffic stop led to police finding a firearm, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a backpack which contained makeup and a hat with an attached wig. Authorities in the Florida Panhandle said those items belonged to Jacob Colville, and the 29 year old had...
EUSTIS, FL
cbs12.com

'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

I-Team: Families take legal advice, find themselves regretting guardianship

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — After more than a year of I-Team reports, the issues in Florida’s guardianship system are well-documented. It’s a program that’s supposed to help the elderly and disabled manage their affairs, but we’ve shown you how, too often, the professionals paid to protect their wards are taking advantage of them.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Photos and video of the storm's impact on South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is making her way towards Florida's east coast, where it is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. In preparation, many businesses and government buildings are shuttering up and photos of storm damage, including coastal flooding, are beginning to come in.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole could be a hurricane before Florida landfall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories for Subtropical Storm Nicole in the southwest Atlantic. Nicole is located under 500 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving north-northwest at 9 mph. A Hurricane Watch has...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Mast re-elected by a large margin, defeats Robinson

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — On the Treasure Coast, incumbent Brian Mast has won another term in Congress. Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican, won by a double-digits in all three counties that are in his district — St. Lucie County, Martin County and Palm Beach County. He gave his...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm's wind field compared to previous hurricanes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical storm Nicole is approaching the east coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. The storm has a much larger wind field when compared to previous hurricanes to impact Florida in recent seasons. Though the winds aren't...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Moskowitz defeats Budd in race for Florida District 23, per AP

PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Democrat Jared Moskowitz beats Republican Joe Budd in the race for Florida District 23 seat, per AP. The U.S. Representative seat for Florida's 23rd Congressional District is up for grabs this election. The two main contenders for the race are Jared Moskowitz (D) and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy