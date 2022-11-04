Read full article on original website
Ryan Murphy admits Glee should've 'probably not come back' after Cory Monteith's death
Glee creator Ryan Murphy is looking back on the show with the benefit of hindsight. Appearing on And That's What You REALLY Missed, the podcast hosted by Glee veterans Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, Murphy spoke about how the series handled the death of lead actor Cory Monteith in 2013.
'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
Dancing With the Stars' '90s night ends in a double elimination
Slam it to the left if you're havin' a good time, shake it to the right if ya know that you feel fine, dancers to the front! Tonight Dancing With the Stars went back to the '90s and celebrated the best of the decade. If you know Alfonso Ribeiro first and foremost as Carlton Banks then this episode was for you.
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' '90s Night
Not going to watch tonight's new episode of Dancing With the Stars? As if! Get your butterfly clips and JNCO jeans ready, it's '90s night on DWTS and there are special guests galore. Last week, pro Val Chmerkovskiy was unable to dance with partner Gabby Windey after he tested positive...
Alanis Morissette slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she exited planned Olivia Rodrigo duet
Alanis Morissette slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as "an environment that reduces women" after pulling out of a planned performance alongside Olivia Rodrigo at Saturday's induction ceremony. Her comments came after Page Six reported that the 48-year-old alt-rock icon rehearsed a tribute to 2022 inductee Carly Simon...
‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Milo Ventimiglia, Was Satisfied With Jess and Rory’s Story
Rory Gilmore and Jess Mariano only dated briefly in Gilmore Girls, but the couple still has plenty of fans. Milo Ventimiglia is happy with how the storyline played out.
Watch Brendan Fraser's emotional comeback in first trailer for The Whale
The first trailer for The Whale finally gives us our first look at Brendan Fraser's emotional, Oscar-bound performance in Darren Aronofsky's new drama. The Whale follows Fraser as a 600-pound man named Charlie, a gay college professor in the last days of his life as he grapples with grave obesity and the memories of his deceased lover.
Pia Toscano to perform on 'Dancing With the Stars'
That date with Mark Ballas sure paid off. Former American Idol contestant Pia Toscano will perform on Dancing With the Stars next Tuesday, and Ballas will dance to her tune with Karina Smirnoff. The announcement was made on Tuesday's show. Toscano's ouster from Idol two weeks ago proved to be...
Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in a future biopic: 'Her story resonates with me'
Millie Bobby Brown is ready to tell the story of a girl named Lucky onscreen. The Stranger Things star revealed that her dream is to one day play the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears, in a future biopic while on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday. "I want to...
Love Is Blind's Zanab Jaffrey reveals she needed therapy after her relationship with Cole Barnett
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Love Is Blind season 3 finale and reunion. Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey wants everyone to know she's doing better than ever a year and a half after leaving her fiancé Cole Barnett at the altar in the finale. Season 3's...
Snoop Dogg biopic in the works with Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole
The life and rhymes of Snoop Dogg are headed to the big screen. EW has confirmed that a biopic about the Grammy-nominated rapper is in the works at Universal Pictures, with Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole penning the script and Menace II Society co-helmer Allen Hughes on board to direct.
Sarah Drew on reuniting with Grey's Anatomy ex Justin Bruening in a Lifetime Christmas movie
It's time to start dreaming of a white Christmas — with a shade of Grey's. In the new Lifetime Christmas movie Reindeer Games Homecoming, Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew plays a bright high school biology teacher named MacKenzie who has a passion for solving crossword puzzles. But Mac loves tackling other sets of challenges, too. Ever since the death of her father, the town's fire chief who ran a popular holiday fundraiser called the Reindeer Games, she has competed with his retired colleagues to honor his memory. This year, though, there's a wrinkle in the action. Her former high-school-crush-turned-action-movie-star Chase has returned to town to help out his pregnant sister, and sure enough, he winds up in the middle of the candy-coated chaos, competing against her. Will he win something more important than the Games... [checks notes]... her heart? Let's stop asking questions we already know the answer to.
Watch The Masked Singer's tribute to Leslie Jordan and preview his final appearance
It's fitting that this week's episode of The Masked Singer is Hall of Fame night. On Wednesday, Fox's celebrity singing show will mark the final appearance of all-star guest panelist Leslie Jordan, who died last month at 67. EW has an exclusive look at the beloved actor's last episode, which...
Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries talk Greg's shocking phone call in The White Lotus episode 2
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's episode of The White Lotus. Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) fantasy day in Italy turned into her actual nightmare on The White Lotus. After spending episode 2 living out her perfect romantic day with her husband Greg (Jon Gries), complete with a photoshoot, long vespa...
