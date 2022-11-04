ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
Dancing With the Stars' '90s night ends in a double elimination

Slam it to the left if you're havin' a good time, shake it to the right if ya know that you feel fine, dancers to the front! Tonight Dancing With the Stars went back to the '90s and celebrated the best of the decade. If you know Alfonso Ribeiro first and foremost as Carlton Banks then this episode was for you.
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' '90s Night

Not going to watch tonight's new episode of Dancing With the Stars? As if! Get your butterfly clips and JNCO jeans ready, it's '90s night on DWTS and there are special guests galore. Last week, pro Val Chmerkovskiy was unable to dance with partner Gabby Windey after he tested positive...
Watch Brendan Fraser's emotional comeback in first trailer for The Whale

The first trailer for The Whale finally gives us our first look at Brendan Fraser's emotional, Oscar-bound performance in Darren Aronofsky's new drama. The Whale follows Fraser as a 600-pound man named Charlie, a gay college professor in the last days of his life as he grapples with grave obesity and the memories of his deceased lover.
Pia Toscano to perform on 'Dancing With the Stars'

That date with Mark Ballas sure paid off. Former American Idol contestant Pia Toscano will perform on Dancing With the Stars next Tuesday, and Ballas will dance to her tune with Karina Smirnoff. The announcement was made on Tuesday's show. Toscano's ouster from Idol two weeks ago proved to be...
Snoop Dogg biopic in the works with Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole

The life and rhymes of Snoop Dogg are headed to the big screen. EW has confirmed that a biopic about the Grammy-nominated rapper is in the works at Universal Pictures, with Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole penning the script and Menace II Society co-helmer Allen Hughes on board to direct.
Sarah Drew on reuniting with Grey's Anatomy ex Justin Bruening in a Lifetime Christmas movie

It's time to start dreaming of a white Christmas — with a shade of Grey's. In the new Lifetime Christmas movie Reindeer Games Homecoming, Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew plays a bright high school biology teacher named MacKenzie who has a passion for solving crossword puzzles. But Mac loves tackling other sets of challenges, too. Ever since the death of her father, the town's fire chief who ran a popular holiday fundraiser called the Reindeer Games, she has competed with his retired colleagues to honor his memory. This year, though, there's a wrinkle in the action. Her former high-school-crush-turned-action-movie-star Chase has returned to town to help out his pregnant sister, and sure enough, he winds up in the middle of the candy-coated chaos, competing against her. Will he win something more important than the Games... [checks notes]... her heart? Let's stop asking questions we already know the answer to.

