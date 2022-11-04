No. 4 Kentucky likely will be without All-American Oscar Tshiebwe again when they host Duquesne on Friday in Lexington, Ky. Tshiebwe, the reigning Naismith Award and Associated Press Player of the Year, sat out Monday’s season-opening, 95-63 win over visiting Howard to continue his recovery from minor knee surgery on Oct. 13.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO