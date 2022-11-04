Read full article on original website
Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting
The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight
SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?
1-year-old Daphne Webb lived in the 800 block of Greenridge Drive off Keller Avenue with her father, John Anthony Webb, and her grandmother in Oakland, California. Daphne's 87-year-old grandmother suffered from dementia. John had custody of Daphne while his wife and her mother, Kiana Davis-Webb, lived in a rehabilitation home in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco assault victim dies from injuries, suspect now accused of homicide
SAN FRANCISCO - A 37-year-old man who was in custody for assault, now faced a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries, San Francisco police said on Monday. The assault occurred on Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway in North Beach. Officers were called to the scene and arrived to find a 46-year-old man suffering from an apparent head wound.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
SF’s DNA Lounge defends restraining measures used on Black woman outside venue
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco nightclub DNA Lounge is defending how its security guards restrained a Black woman outside of the venue over the Halloween weekend. Last week, a visitor to the club, Lauren Hopkins, said she was placed in a chokehold by security and posted a video of the altercation on her Instagram. […]
Oakland small business owners afraid to go to work after multiple brazen robberies
OAKLAND -- Brazen robbers hit an Oakland jewelry store and it's not the first time they've gotten away with the crime. Many vendors at Durant Square, an East Oakland mall on International Boulevard have been victimized, and they tell KPIX 5's Betty Yu they're terrified to go to work because they are defenseless. They feel targeted on the job every day and they want the city to step up and help. The owner of Star Jewelry shared surveillance video that showed two masked robbers walking into the store on October 12 just before closing. They knew exactly what they wanted. Martin, the owner,...
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?
The bold abduction of 15-year-old Latisha McCarter is an Oakland, California, cold case that has received very little attention and has never been solved. Who abducted this teen girl, and why did it take five days for loved ones to report her missing?
Bay Area parents killed in car crash leave behind 7-year-old twins
"The world lost two beautiful souls, and leaves two amazing girls without parents."
SFGate
Victim in SF attack dies from injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood may also face manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries. The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where...
calmatters.network
Dublin: Attempted murder suspect dies following medical distress at Santa Rita Jail
A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said last week. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon...
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
Bayview shooting victim pronounced dead
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Bayview neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Sac State police say man recorded woman in campus bathroom
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State University police said they are looking for a man who recorded a woman in a campus bathroom. Police said the victim was in a restroom stall when she saw a cell phone coming from the next stall, recording her without consent. Officials released a picture...
SFPD make arrest in North Beach homicide
One man has been charged with manslaughter after a victim he allegedly punched died in the hospital on Nov. 4, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department.
Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.
Parents killed in Redwood City crash leave behind twin girls
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two twin girls are left without a mom and dad after both of their parents were killed in a car crash Friday. Liza Spiridon lost her sister Grace and brother-in-law Greg Ammen in Friday night’s crash. “She was my best friend and I feel I’ve lost a part of me,” […]
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged street racer drove up to 100 mph before crashing in Santa Rosa parking lot, police say
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An alleged street racer in Santa Rosa miraculously survived after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in a grocery store parking lot. Santa Rosa police said the driver of an Infinity was racing against a second vehicle around 12:43 a.m. in the area of Highway 12 and Calistoga Road. Authorities said the driver of the Infinity was traveling up to 100 mph.
