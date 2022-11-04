Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Irsay pushes back against notions of Colts tanking amid coaching, quarterback changes
Jim Irsay said he wants his team, now being led by Jeff Saturday, to win now. Irsay called the notion of tanking "absurd" and said Saturday has all the coaching experience he needs.
Colts' Jeff Saturday addresses coaching experience concerns: 'You don’t think I’ve seen greatness?'
Jeff Saturday said Wednesday that he is confident his experience as a player will help him take on the challenge of being the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach.
Fox News
856K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0