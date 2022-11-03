ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 new Netflix releases in November: From Christmas movies to documentaries

By Gitanjali Poonia
 6 days ago
A Netflix logo. | Matt Rourke, Associated Press

It’s November and already snowing here in Salt Lake City. What better way to spend a chilly evening than watching a feel-good movie at home?

Whether that means a cliche Christmas movie or an inspiring documentary, here are seven Netflix releases to look out for in November.

‘Enola Holmes 2’

Synopsis: According to Netflix, this sequel — based on the “Enola Holmes Mysteries” book series by Nancy Springer — is about Enola Holmes, “a detective-for-hire like her brother Sherlock Holmes,” played by Millie Bobby Brown. She “takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel,” the streaming company said.

Release date: Nov. 4 on Netflix.

Rating: PG-13 for some violence and bloody images.

‘Falling for Christmas’

Synopsis : In this film, Lindsay Lohan stars as “a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets into a skiing accident, according to Netflix. After suffering from total amnesia, she “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Release date: Nov. 10 on Netflix.

Rating: TV-PG for fear. Parental guidance is suggested.

‘My Father’s Dragon’

Synopsis : Based on the book with the same name by Ruth Stiles Gannett, this animated film is directed by Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey. Per Netflix, “Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.”

Release date: Nov. 11 on Netflix.

Rating: PG for some peril.

‘In Her Hands’

Synopsis: According to Netflix, the documentary “tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position. The film documents her fight for survival against the backdrop of her country’s accelerated unraveling. As Western forces announce their retreat and the Taliban start their sweep back to power, Zarifa and women across the country face a new reality. Amid these tectonic changes, Zarifa must make the most difficult decision of her life.”

Release date: Nov. 11 in select theaters and Nov. 16 on Netflix.

Rating: PG-13 for violent content, brief strong language and brief drug use.

‘Christmas With You’

Synopsis: “Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love,” per Netflix.

Release date: Nov. 17 on Netflix.

Rating: TV-PG for substances. Parental guidance suggested.

‘Slumberland’

Synopsis: This film takes us to the place where “Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime,” according to Netflix. “After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo’s idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O’Dowd). Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges but lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again.”

Release date: Nov. 18 on Netflix.

Rating: PG for peril, action, language, some thematic elements ad suggestive references.

‘The Swimmers’

Synopsis: “Based on a true story, ‘The Swimmers’ follows the journey from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Two young sisters embark on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use. Starring Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ahmed Malek, James Krishna Floyd, Nahel Tzegai, Kinda Alloush and Ali Suliman. Directed by Sally El Hosaini, with a screenplay written by El Hosaini and multi-award-winning screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne. Produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner alongside Ali Jaafar and Tim Cole with Stephen Daldry executive producing,” per Netflix.

Release date: Nov. 23 on Netflix.

Rating: PG-13 for thematic material, some violence including sexual assault, and language.

