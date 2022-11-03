Read full article on original website
Trump rally - live: Trump reveals date for 2024 announcement after hijacking midterm coverage with Ohio tease
Donald Trump held his last rally before the midterm election on Monday night, his fourth in the last five days, amid fever-pitch speculation that the former president was going to announce his own run for the White House in 2024. Despite a teaser from this team, Mr Trump did not...
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press. Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP, “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. Players should hold onto their tickets, the statement said.
Investors hopeful on midterm results, earnings, Japan warning and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Investors will be watching Tuesday's midterm election results to see how it will impact the stock market. Third-quarter earnings reports also continue with Disney, News Corp. and more.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies
(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
