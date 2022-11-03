MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men are charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station near 7th and Keefe on Tuesday, Nov. 1. A 17-year-old boy was killed. Police used surveillance to identify the men, and they were able to do it quickly because the video is high-quality. They didn't post it publicly, asking for help. Instead, two parole agents and a police officer all verified the three men involved in the shooting shouldn't have had guns in the first place.

