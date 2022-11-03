Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teutonia and Villard crash; 2 dead
MILWAUKEE - At least two people are dead following a crash late Monday night, Nov. 7 near Teutonia and Villard in Milwaukee. Video from the scene appears to show a small sedan with the driver's side smashed in. Debris is covering the street. The medical examiner confirms they were called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee man found safe; last seen near 56th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they have located a missing man last seen near 56th and Hadley around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Richard Williams, 28, has been found safe. Police described him as Black, standing 5'4" tall, weighing 140 pounds with a dark complexion and black hair in a short Afro style. He has a full beard and brown eyes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash: Milwaukee man faces multiple charges
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges following a police chase and chase in West Allis – all allegedly tied to a stolen vehicle. The accused is Daejujuan Spivey – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 2 Milwaukee men wounded near 27th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 27th and Hadley that put two 20-year-old men in the hospital on Monday, Nov.7. The police said the shooting took place around 12 a.m. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the victims, subsequently striking them. Two 20-year-old victims ran...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland apartment fire; mother's gunshot wound self-inflicted
HARTLAND, Wis. - The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Jessica McKisick is one of six people found dead after an apartment fire in Hartland on Oct. 21. Her husband, 34-year-old Connor McKisick's gunshot wound also appeared to be self-inflicted.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
MPD investigating pair of early morning shootings
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a pair of early morning shootings on Sunday that happened roughly one hour apart.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Sunday shootings leave 2 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to at least five separate shootings. Two people were killed, and three people were wounded. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April 2022...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in head near North and Holton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 6 near North and Holton. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Police say the victim, and 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the back of the head. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
71st and Hampton arson; vehicle fire spread to garage, 2nd vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage. No arrests have...
WISN
Greenfield police alert: We are not selling sweatshirts
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are not selling sweatshirts, said the police department on their Facebook page. They have blocked 12 false profiles that claim to sell police department hoodies and continue to look for other illegitimate profiles. People are advised not to click on any 'order now' link.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gas station shooting, 17-year-old killed, 3 charged
MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men are charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station near 7th and Keefe on Tuesday, Nov. 1. A 17-year-old boy was killed. Police used surveillance to identify the men, and they were able to do it quickly because the video is high-quality. They didn't post it publicly, asking for help. Instead, two parole agents and a police officer all verified the three men involved in the shooting shouldn't have had guns in the first place.
WISN
4-year-old boy with autism wanders away from Milwaukee school
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Cinema key stabbing, 15K bail
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A man is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly with a car key at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Squads were posted outside South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night after police say violence and drama played out off-screen. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; man's sentence stayed, gets 3 1/2 years probation
MILWAUKEE - Dajohn Norwood was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7 in connection with a reckless driving crash that killed a 43-year-old West Allis woman near Fond du Lac and Congress in March. A Milwaukee County judge initially sentenced Norwood to three years prison and three years of extended supervision. But...
CBS 58
Gunshot victim dies during overnight surgery after being wounded near 21st & Keefe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting that a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded in the arm and in the chest at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 21st St. and Keefe Ave. Police say that the man succumbed to his injuries during surgery after being transported...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; 35-year-old dead near 21st and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm and chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his wounds.
Comments / 0