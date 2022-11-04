Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Brief timeline of Missourians’ right to vote
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — As time goes on and new generations forge ahead to take up the mantle our ancestors have lived and died for, it’s important to remember how far humanity has come lest we forget the privilege we have in a voting system that values the voice of the people within it.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri NAACP says passing Amendment 3 will not diversify marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri NAACP is asking voters to vote “No” on Amendment 3 saying legalizing marijuana will not the industry more diverse. According to Legal Missouri 22, the campaign that put the question on the ballot, if Amendment 3 is approved there would be 144 new small marijuana businesses awarded to historically disadvantaged populations, but the NAACP said that’s not guaranteed.
fourstateshomepage.com
Social Security a top priority for southwest Missouri voters according to Google data
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Google Trends data for the Missouri 2022 Midterm Elections revealed the most searched topic across the state, and in our corner, is social security. And that may not surprise you considering within the southwest Missouri region, the population of residents 65+ is higher than other regions (below). In 2013, the elderly population of Missouri was estimated at 907,777, with 380,719 of them living in rural and possibly underserved areas.
fourstateshomepage.com
Cori Bush wins reelection bid for Missouri Congressional District 1
ST. LOUIS – Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman. The Associated Press has projected Bush the winner of the election for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. Bush will retain her seat after a challenge from Republican candidate Andrew Jones. When first elected to her...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri to release final grants for small businesses impacted by COVID
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — The Missouri Department of Economic Development has recently released the Small Business Grant Program eligibility guidelines. The state has allocated $10 million for small businesses impacted negatively by COVID-19. $2 million of that is reserved for minority and women-owned businesses. The Program is funded through the U. S. Department of the Treasury Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
fourstateshomepage.com
Red Wave sweeps northeast Oklahoma election night
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – The northeast Oklahoma tri-county area overwhelmingly voted Republican in Tuesday’s General Election. In Craig County Democratic candidate Lowell Walker defeated Joel Todd Taylor 51.22% to 48.78% for District 1 County Commissioner. Delaware County voters elected Republican David Beck as District 3 County Commissioner. Beck defeated...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kevin Badgley, MDC – Peak deer activity now, slow down
The chances for deer darting in front of fast-moving vehicles increases in November, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), so drivers should be extra alert to avoid accidents. The “rut” or breeding season for white-tailed deer makes them more active than usual and causes them to be near...
fourstateshomepage.com
What you need to know before heading to Missouri polls
MISSOURI (KSN/KODE) — Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 a.m. according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. The website also mentions that if you are in line when polls close you have a right to cast your ballot. You can double-check that you...
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
fourstateshomepage.com
Some Missouri players win big in Monday’s record Powerball jackpot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 41-drawing streak had ended after someone in California won the record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion. Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed Tuesday just before 8 a.m. Though there were no jackpot winners in the Show-Me...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/09/22
Warm weather will continue to move into Southeast Kansas today. Lows will only be around 60 with highs in the upper 70s. We are going to see the wind gusting to about 25 miles an hour tomorrow, though. Showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon. A few of these could produce damaging wind, mainly northwest of Pittsburg.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/08/22
Showers and some isolated thunder will taper off Tuesday afternoon followed by some mild temperatures for November. Severe weather is not expected and the better chance for rain is going to be north of Interstate 44. Temperatures are mild through Thursday but we will see a sharp contrast by the weekend. High temperatures may struggle to reach 40 by Saturday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 11-07-22
A weak cold front moved through the area Sunday night, but it won’t drift too much farther south through Arkansas today. As low pressure deepens over the northern Plains today into the early Tuesday, the strengthening southerly flow into this low pressure system will drag the front back north across the Four States region as a warm front. As this process happens, clouds will gradually increase. Therefore, we should enjoy a mostly sunny morning, but as we move further into the day; especially later in the afternoon, skies will become mostly cloudy. As the warm and moist air mass is lifted over the relatively cooler, Four States, surface air early Tuesday morning through mid afternoon, a few light showers may develop across the region. There is just enough instability for the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm in a few spots. Tuesday’s light, widely scattered showers will exit through northern Kansas and Northern Missouri later in the day; leaving behind a layer of clouds through the overnight hours Tuesday, and early Wednesday morning. However, this layer will be dissipating on Wednesday which will allow a return to some sunshine. The early November sun and a strengthening low level southerly flow will boost high temperatures into the upper 70s on Wednesday, but it will likely be even warmer on Thursday as southerly winds increase in strength to between fifteen and thirty miles an hour with higher gusts. It will be so warm on Thursday that high temperature records will be threatened as the mercury moves into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Clouds will be advancing ahead of a powerful cold front late Thursday afternoon into the evening. As the front moves through the viewing area toward midnight, there will be a chance for some light showers. The main story to end the week will be the major drop in temperatures behind this cold front. Highs on Veterans Day will be about thirty degrees colder than our enjoyable, near record warmth just a day prior. The cold air will stay with us for several days. Chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s on Friday will drop another two or three degrees over the weekend, as a reinforcing shot of cold air builds south out of central Canada and the northern Plains. In this northerly flow regime, morning lows will drop to the middle 20s. We’ll need to get used to this preview of Winter, because the eight to ten day temperature outlook issued by the National Weather Service Climate Branch indicates that Four States high temperatures will be well below normal November 13th through the 20th.
fourstateshomepage.com
Murder suspect of slain pregnant woman back in court
JOPLIN, Mo — Amber Waterman, 42, appeared in court Wednesday (11/9) for a preliminary and detention hearing. The judge reviewed court documents, and although no additional evidence was presented, the judge ruled there was enough evidence based on the affidavits provided by law enforcement officials, to present the case to a grand jury.
fourstateshomepage.com
Showers, Isolated Thunder Tuesday, Cold by the Weekend
We are looking at showers and a few storms for tomorrow. Nothing severe is expected and the better chance for rain is going to be north of Interstate 44. Temperatures are mild through Thursday but we will see a sharp contrast by the weekend. High temperatures may struggle to reach 40 by Saturday.
Comments / 0