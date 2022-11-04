ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KBI agents find drugs, deplorable living conditions

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations as part of an an ongoing drug investigation at 513 Kansas Avenuke in Holton. At approximately 9:00a.m. Nov. 2, agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Jackson County Detectives, Deputies served a search warrant, They two...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers

KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
OLATHE, KS
Explosive device injured woman outside Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating after an explosive device injured a woman outside a home in Atchison. Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block North 9th Street in Atchison where an explosion had occurred, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. First responders found a 59-year-old woman in...
ATCHISON, KS
Kansas game warden investigating deer poaching

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged illegal hunting and asking the public for help. In the morning hours of Nov. 6, a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south of Hartford, Kansas in Lyon County, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
Kansas man dies after electric motorbike strikes SUV

RILEY COUNTY —A Manhattan man died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an Onyx Electric Motorbike driven by Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, Manhattan, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard in northeast Manhattan and struck the side of a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Graden Marden, 70, Manhattan, who made a left turn onto Griffith Drive.
MANHATTAN, KS
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
KANSAS STATE
No. 5 Kansas opens with 89-64 rout of Omaha without Self

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There was a moment just before halftime Monday night when Kansas forward Jalen Wilson watched an Omaha player bury a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and he looked over at the bench expecting to catch Bill Self's wrath. Only the Jayhawks' coach wasn't there. Self was...
LAWRENCE, KS
Barton Wrestling in season opener at the Dan Harris Open

The Barton Community College wrestling team opened the 2022-23 campaign Sunday at the Dan Harris Open held in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Competing against a loaded field consisting of NCAA Division II, NAIA and other NJCAA programs, the Cougars would conclude the day with a 6-12 record battling in six of the possible 10 weight classes.
GREAT BEND, KS
K-State beats UT Rio Grande Valley 93-59 in Tang's debut

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Markquis Nowell scored 14 points apiece and Kansas State opened the season under new coach Jerome Tang with a 93-59 romp over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night. Tang took over the Wildcats' program after serving as an assistant to Scott...
MANHATTAN, KS
NFL flexes Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers matchup to prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has made its first change of the season to its “Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

