The state is drier than it’s been since March 2013, according to a recent U.S. Drought Monitor report. Drought conditions worsened despite last week’s relatively heavy rains in eastern Iowa that pushed the statewide average rainfall above what is normally expected — 0.66 of an inch versus 0.54 of an inch. It’s unclear how much widespread rains this week might alleviate the drought.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO