ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Matthew Perry Says He Filmed ‘Friends’ Final Episode While On Opioids

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbgCZ_0iy2YwOo00

Matthew Perry is really sharing it all in his new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He’s opened up about his relationships and even secret makeout sessions. He is also sharing more about his drug addiction and his time filming the iconic show Friends.

In his memoir, Matthew admitted that he was high on opioids while filming the Friends final episode. While the rest of the cast erupted into tears, he said that he felt nothing. He writes, “It was January 23, 2004. The keys on the counter, a guy who looked a lot like Chandler Bing said, ‘Where?’ ‘Embryonic Journey’ by Jefferson Airplane played, the camera panned to the back of the apartment door, then Ben, our first AD, and very close friend, shouted for the last time, ‘That’s a wrap,’ and tears sprang from almost everyone’s eyes like so many geysers.”

Matthew Perry said he “felt nothing” during the filming of the final episode of ‘Friends’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuP9r_0iy2YwOo00
FRIENDS, (clockwise from top): David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, (Season 1), 1994-2004, © Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

He continues, “We had made 237 episodes, including this last one, called, appropriately enough, ‘The Last One.’ (Jennifer) Aniston was sobbing — after a while, I was amazed she had any water left in her entire body. Even Matt LeBlanc was crying. But I felt nothing. I couldn’t tell if that was because of the opioid buprenorphine I was taking, or if I was just generally dead inside.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuyCn_0iy2YwOo00
FRIENDS, Matthew Perry, 1994-2004, © Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Buprenorphine is a detox medicine that helps people stay off stronger opiates but is very hard to withdraw from. It is only meant to be taken for a very short period of time but Matthew admitted that he had been taking it for eight months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KetQA_0iy2YwOo00
FRIENDS, Matthew Perry, (Season 7), 1994-2004, © Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Matthew added that he said his goodbyes to the rest of the cast, took a walk around the stage with his then-girlfriend and left. Read more of his stories in his memoir, out now.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Matthew Perry Says He Left Julia Roberts Because He Thought "She Was Going to Break Up With Me"

Matthew Perry's memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" dives into some of the most difficult parts of the actor's life. In it, Perry promises to get remarkably candid about everything from his struggles with addiction to certain questionable decisions he made — like breaking up with Julia Roberts. In an excerpt from the memoir published in the U.K.'s The Times on Oct. 25, Perry revealed he had a secret relationship with Roberts, but his low self-esteem made him break up with her.
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want Matthew Perry to Discuss Her Relationship With Brad Pitt? The Morning Show Star Will Allegedly Be Disappointed With Her Friends Co-star if He Breaks Their Philosophy

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are close friends. In fact, the latter credited the former for calling him out over his alcohol addiction. During his promotional interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Perry also seemingly revealed that he had a crush on his co-star. As of writing, Matthew...
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion

We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
BuzzFeed News

Matthew Perry Issued An Apology After Facing Intense Backlash For Appearing To Question Why Keanu Reeves Is Still Alive

Matthew Perry has issued an apology after causing intense backlash online over his comments about Keanu Reeves. Earlier this week, several excerpts from Perry’s forthcoming memoir — Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing — were released online. Outlets like Variety and the New York Post published sections where the Friends star appears to take aim at fellow actor Keanu Reeves.
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Distractify

Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know

Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
9K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy