Matthew Perry Says He Filmed ‘Friends’ Final Episode While On Opioids

Matthew Perry is really sharing it all in his new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He’s opened up about his relationships and even secret makeout sessions. He is also sharing more about his drug addiction and his time filming the iconic show Friends.

In his memoir, Matthew admitted that he was high on opioids while filming the Friends final episode. While the rest of the cast erupted into tears, he said that he felt nothing. He writes, “It was January 23, 2004. The keys on the counter, a guy who looked a lot like Chandler Bing said, ‘Where?’ ‘Embryonic Journey’ by Jefferson Airplane played, the camera panned to the back of the apartment door, then Ben, our first AD, and very close friend, shouted for the last time, ‘That’s a wrap,’ and tears sprang from almost everyone’s eyes like so many geysers.”

Matthew Perry said he "felt nothing" during the filming of the final episode of 'Friends'

He continues, “We had made 237 episodes, including this last one, called, appropriately enough, ‘The Last One.’ (Jennifer) Aniston was sobbing — after a while, I was amazed she had any water left in her entire body. Even Matt LeBlanc was crying. But I felt nothing. I couldn’t tell if that was because of the opioid buprenorphine I was taking, or if I was just generally dead inside.”

Buprenorphine is a detox medicine that helps people stay off stronger opiates but is very hard to withdraw from. It is only meant to be taken for a very short period of time but Matthew admitted that he had been taking it for eight months.

Matthew added that he said his goodbyes to the rest of the cast, took a walk around the stage with his then-girlfriend and left. Read more of his stories in his memoir, out now.