ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

‘Stop the killing’: Sign in downtown Prichard sends message to young people

By Dana Winter
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMqxz_0iy2YS7800

PRICHARD, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Prichard Police continue searching for the person who shot an 11-year-old girl. As officers continue their investigation, a large sign in Downtown Prichard calls for an end to violence.

Terry Travis said, “You have to see it and hopefully you’re paying attention to it when you see it.”

If you walk, or drive, down Wilson Avenue, you’ll see the sign. Travis is a partner at Flava’s, a bar in Prichard. The business is just a door down from where the sign sits on the front of the building. He said recent violence pushed him to put the sign up in the first place.

5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police

Travis said, “Everything resonates with me, but when the young lady lost her life four or five months ago just it was, something’s got to be done because you don’t got to do that.”

Prichard’s recent shooting at an apartment complex left an 11-year-old girl recovering.

“11 years old, that’s a baby, that’s a baby over there fighting for her life, and I hope she’ll be okay,” said Travis.

A spokesperson for the City of Prichard said the girl has non-life-threatening injuries, but Travis says it’s another example of senseless violence. He said, “We were trying to get a message out to the young people that not only are you disrupting somebody else’s family in a traumatic way, you’re changing your life.”

Travis hopes as people drive down this busy, main road that someone sees this sign and it sparks a conversation that changes a life.

“They’re building prisons every day, and you’ve got to have somewhere else to go other than destination prison,” said Travis.

He said the sign will stay up for the foreseeable future.

He said, “It just strikes something inside you to say well I know this little kid, he’s wilding out, I need to talk to him before something like this happens.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

15-year-old accused in Prichard murder, victim identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have released more information about the murder of a man that happened at St. Stephens Woods Apartments on Friday, Nov. 4. The victim has been identified as Lawrence Terrell Darby. Darby was shot in the back and arm causing him to die at the scene. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD arrests teen in connection with Friday night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police arrested a teen in connection with a late-night shooting Friday on St. Stephens Road. The 15-year-old suspect was picked up in the Crichton area Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile, Prichard authorities announced late Tuesday. The youth is accused...
PRICHARD, AL
WRBL News 3

Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police

UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alleged killer aims shotgun at innocent homeowner, caught on surveillance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, FOX10 has a first-hand account of the terror unfolding in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday night. A suspected killer armed with a shotgun tried to avoid police but came gun barrel to gun barrel with a homeowner. That incident and more was captured on surveillance video.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Minette Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they responded to Newport Parkway in reference to a “young adult female” with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, according to a release from the BMPD. Officers responded to the “area of Newport Parkway,” at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The unidentified victim […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WPMI

St. Stephens Woods Apartment residents raise safety concerns after multiple shootings

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Back in September, we showed you the inside of a St Stephens Woods apartment in Prichard. There was water leaking from one apartment to another, mold, and caved in ceilings. On top of, violent crime has been plaguing the area. Residents I spoke with say they feel unsafe. A few residents that I spoke with did not want to be on camera, but they told me sometimes they're even scared to leave their homes, but due to living conditions- being on the inside of the apartment isn't much better.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

62K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy