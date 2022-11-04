Read full article on original website
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball Team
KBI agents find drugs, deplorable living conditions
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations as part of an an ongoing drug investigation at 513 Kansas Avenuke in Holton. At approximately 9:00a.m. Nov. 2, agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Jackson County Detectives, Deputies served a search warrant, They two...
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers
KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
Kansas City officer appeals conviction in man's shooting death
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Kansas City police detective convicted of shooting and killing a Black man in 2019 is asking that his conviction be overturned or that he be given a new trial. Jackson County Circuit Judge Dale Youngs convicted Eric DeValkenaere in March of involuntary manslaughter...
Explosive device injured woman outside Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating after an explosive device injured a woman outside a home in Atchison. Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block North 9th Street in Atchison where an explosion had occurred, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. First responders found a 59-year-old woman in...
Kansas game warden investigating deer poaching
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged illegal hunting and asking the public for help. In the morning hours of Nov. 6, a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south of Hartford, Kansas in Lyon County, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
Kansas man dies after electric motorbike strikes SUV
RILEY COUNTY —A Manhattan man died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an Onyx Electric Motorbike driven by Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, Manhattan, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard in northeast Manhattan and struck the side of a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Graden Marden, 70, Manhattan, who made a left turn onto Griffith Drive.
Multi-vehicle crash sends multiple to hospital on I-435
A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-435 sent multiple to the hospital, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
Gates Bar-B-Q makes changes after health department finds violations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After multiple critical and non-critical violations were found at the end of last month, the Gates Bar-B-Q location near 32nd and Main was given a clean bill of health during a follow-up inspection. According to public records from the city, an inspection was conducted on...
3 juveniles seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday night
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three juvenile passengers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Olathe, Kansas, Saturday night. The adult driver and two additional juvenile passengers were not injured according to Olathe Police. Police said officers were dispatched to a crash at 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street at 10:14...
Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
North Kansas City police search for missing teen
The North Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen Friday, Oct. 28 at around 6 a.m in NKC.
Multiple people taken to hospitals after early morning wreck on I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a large wreck on I-435 Monday morning. That crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-435 near Holmes Road — part of the busy Kansas City-to-Johnson-County morning commute. Several vehicles were involved in...
A toddler suffered head trauma and abuse. Three months later, charges yet to be filed.
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - In Leavenworth, a one-year-old boy is facing lifelong injuries after being tortured and rushed into emergency brain surgery. It happened this summer. Months later, his mother is speaking out to share her side of the story. Paperwork obtained by KCTV5 news reveals disturbing details of 20-month-old...
‘My kids don’t want to go’: Kansas foster mom pleads for help as state takes kids from home
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas foster mom is pleading for help amid an ongoing battle with the Kansas Department of Children and Families and foster care contractor Cornerstones of Care. Jackie Schooler, a foster mom in Lawrence, is speaking out after countless attempts to advocate on behalf of her foster children. “Cornerstones of Care, […]
Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown
Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
🏈 KU's Devin Neal named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After combining for 334 yards of offense on Saturday, sophomore Devin Neal has been named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Neal rushed for 224 yards and had 110 yards through the air in Kansas’ 37-16 victory over...
