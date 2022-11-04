ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

How to find your polling place

FLINT, Mich. - Polls are now open across Michigan until 8:00 p.m. To find a polling place near you, click here. Mid-Michigan NOW crews were at Mott Community College at 7:00 a.m., as doors opened to voters to cast their ballots. Mid-Michigan NOW's Courtney Bennett provided an update on the...
FLINT, MI
Midland Fire Department to conduct skills testing on Nov. 9

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Fire Department is advising the public that they will be conducting a structural collapse emergency training exercise with the Michigan Region 3 Response Team (RRT) on Wednesday, November 9 at Currie Stadium in Emerson Park. The department says the exercise will begin at 9:00 a.m.
MIDLAND, MI
Saginaw County Courthouse to light up green in support of local veterans

SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw County has announced they will be participating in Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a new national initiative to support veterans, as well as raise awareness to the unique challenges veterans and their families face. The Saginaw County Courthouse will be illuminated green November 7th-13th...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
100% of vote totals in for Genesee County Commissioners’ races

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Some familiar faces will be returning the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, and some new people will be serving the people of Genesee County. Here are the vote totals according to Genesee County:. Genesee County Commissioner 1st District. 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING. >Bryant Nolden (D)11,09488%
Flint residents waiting to see who the Mayor will be

FLINT, Mich. - Current Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver are facing off in November general election. Flint voters hit the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes. Mid-Michigan NOW caught up with the candidates on election day.
FLINT, MI
Hundreds attend Michigan Military & Veterans Gala in Lansing

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Over 600 people attended the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, which was held on Saturday in Lansing. “We owe a debt to our fellow Michiganders who serve and have served in uniform, and during the annual Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, we honor them and their families for their selfless sacrifices for our state and nation,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
LANSING, MI
Grand Blanc High School goes into secure mode after alleged threat

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc High School went into secure mode this morning after an alleged threat through Snapchat. Mid-Michigan NOW is working to confirm more details. Students are expected to be dismissed early, according to the school's front office. A parent in the school district sent Mid-Michigan NOW...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Michigan police officers overwhelmed by mental health calls

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite billions of dollars in spending on mental health services each year in Michigan, police officers report being overwhelmed by an increase in mental health related service calls, according to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Police force: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ex-Michigan governor wins appeal over Flint water testimony

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder can invoke his right to remain silent at a civil trial related to lead contamination in Flint's water in 2014-15, an appeals court said. The court said Snyder's willingness to answer questions during a 2020 formal interview with lawyers doesn't mean...
FLINT, MI
Candidates vote in the battle for Michigan's 8th District

Candidates for Michigan’s newly redistricted 8th Congressional district casted their votes on Tuesday. Representative Dan Kildee, a Democrat, is facing-off against the Republican nominee, Paul Junge. Both voted in Genesee County. Kildee is a five-term congressman. Junge is a former prosecutor and news anchor.
MICHIGAN STATE
Judge orders school to allow anti-abortion pitch on election eve

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge ordered an Ann Arbor school to allow opponents of an abortion-rights ballot question to deliver their message over the public-address system Monday, saying a denial violated the students' free-speech rights. The Republican club at Skyline High School got the message out a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Department of Justice to monitor Flint election

FLINT, Mich. — The Department of Justice announced Monday it plans to monitor the Flint election and other elections around the nation for compliance with federal voting rights laws. On November 8, the Department of Justice will monitor compliance with the federal voting rights laws in Flint to secure...
FLINT, MI
Three men arrested after speeding at 104 mph with illicit substances

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three men were arrested after traveling at 104 mph on I-75 while in possession of controlled substances, according to Michigan State Police. The following men have been arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County:. Shawn Wilson, 32, from Newport. One count possession of...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
Experts predict a bigger turnout in casting ballots in 2022 midterm election

Flint, Mich. — Experts are predicting a near record breaking amount of people casting their ballots in tomorrow's election. This comes after multiple candidates have been campaigning all day, and thousands of voters have voted absentee. There are three big things driving voters to the polls: The economy, abortion,...
FLINT, MI
Suspect in custody after dead woman found by Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Officers with the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police said that they participated in an investigation where two children were left at a local hospital. Police say they investigation led to the boundaries of the Isabella Indian Reservation, where a dead woman was discovered. Investigators say that...
SAGINAW, MI
Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A judge threw out a lawsuit Monday that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations. "Plaintiffs have raised a red flag of election law violations and corruption concerning Detroit's procedures for...
DETROIT, MI
Fatal crash in Lapeer leaves one dead, police say

LAPEER, Mich. — A rollover crash in Lapeer leaves one man dead Tuesday evening. Lapeer County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash on November 8, just before 11:30 p.m., at the intersection of M-24 and Plum Creek Rd. Police said Anthony Saferian, 58, was driving a Ford F-250...
LAPEER, MI

