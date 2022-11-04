ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Police: 5 men from Long Beach, Hempstead arrested in gang-related shooting in Westbury

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

Five men from Long Beach and Hempstead were arrested Thursday for what police believe was a gang-related shooting in Westbury.

News 12 is told it happened in April when the suspects fired multiple shots in the parking lot of Park West Nightclub.

Police say one victim who was shot in the leg and shoulder was taken to the hospital.

All of the suspects face various charges, including attempted murder.

News 12

