Matthews bond referendums could impact transportation, parks

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
There are two bond referendums on the Matthews Nov. 8 ballot that voters are keeping an eye on.

People in Matthews could see more parking downtown, roadway improvements and sidewalk connections if voters approve the transportation bond.

A completed walking and biking path, and development of the Purser-Hulsey Park, could become a reality if voters say yes to the parks and recreation bond.

If all $35 million in bonds are issued, the town expects the property tax rate will increase to about 3.7 cents per $100 valuation.

“We want to be able to have this tool in our toolbox to build these projects when we’re able to,” said Mayor pro tem Ken McCool. “And so getting the voters to say yes will help move that forward.”

If approved, the first bond could be issued as early as 2023.

“I don’t need my taxes raised,” homeowner Bob Byrum said. “Not in a period where we see inflation, so much. Gas prices are up. Food is up.”

McCool said factors could impact when the town issues the bonds, such as changes in the economy.

Each project would still have to be approved by commissioners.

