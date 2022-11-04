ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Airplane Hangar, 250 Jobs Coming to CVG Airport in Northern Kentucky

By Madeline Fening
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29q8ll_0iy2Xtmq00
CVG is getting a massive new airplane hanger, along with 250 new full-time jobs to keep it running.

An aviation company broke ground on Nov. 1 on a massive airplane hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) that will bring 250 new jobs to Hebron and the Greater Cincinnati area.

The company, F&E Aircraft Maintenance (FEAM AERO), announced plans to build a 150,000-square-foot, three-bay hangar at CVG back in March. The hangar, which will house Boeing 767 aircrafts, will also include 15,000 square feet of back shop space, 5,000 square feet of office space and 175,000 square feet of ramp access, the company announced in a news release.

Jobs in Northern Kentucky

Beyond creating space for some massive aircrafts, FEAM AERO says the project will create nearly 250 full-time jobs with the $40.2 million investment. Positions will include aircraft mechanics and technicians, ground support equipment mechanics, administrative personnel and other management positions.

“The momentum we are seeing across the Commonwealth is not possible without existing companies continuing to invest and to believe in our communities,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says in a news release. “This expansion will provide a huge boost to the Northern Kentucky economy and provide incredible job opportunities for the region.
“We have accomplished great success through our partnership with CVG and the public support from the state of Kentucky,” Fred Murphy, founder and CEO of FEAM AERO, says in a release. “We look forward to growing our local economic impact by creating meaningful careers within the region and bringing our best-in-class standards of quality and safety to the already thriving cargo ecosystem at CVG.”


In March, The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved a 10-year incentive agreement with FEAM AERO under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement is meant to encourage investment and job growth, and can provide tax incentives companies investing in the state.

Officials say the investment bumps CVG up the ranks of other airports that move lots of cargo, not just passengers.

“Our airport is now the 18th largest cargo airport in the world,” Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG, says in a release. “It’s thanks to partners like FEAM who continue to support the incredible growth of cargo operations and career opportunities at CVG."

