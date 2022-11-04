Family frustrated with lack of procedure in sentencing of Montauk man who fatally struck their son

A grieving family says they are frustrated about the sentence given to a 20-year-old who was charged in a hit-and-run in Amagansett that killed their son.

Daniel Campbell was sentenced to serve 90 days behind bars and 450 hours of community service.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder of 18-year-old Devesh Samtani.

Police say the Montauk man hit the soon-to-be NYU student with his car and left the scene.

Samtani, who is from Hong Kong, died three days later in the hospital.

His father, Kishore Samtani, says the sentencing does not bring a lot of closure to the family as they head back to Hong Kong.

He says the family is most bothered by the lack of procedure in the case.

"There was no reconstruction of that car done, there was no blood taken and of course, the boy ran away for three or four hours," Kishore Samtani says.

The father also says that Campbell's previous driving record was only brought to lift almost a year after his son was killed.

"It was hidden from us for one years - almost one year that this boy had previous accident records and not simple accidents of driving on the wrong side of the road," Kishore Samtani says. "How does the police not know about this?"

Kishore Samtani says he hopes Campbell will figure out what he did wrong and change himself

The Suffolk district attorney says they pushed for Campbell to serve at least a year in jail.

Campbell also faces five years' probation for leaving the scene of an accident.