Phoenix, AZ

12 News

Man arrested after standoff with police at Valley business

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said an arrest has been made after a suspect was involved in a standoff with police at a Valley business Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed Tuesday that the suspect arrested in connection to the incident has been identified as 47-year-old Victor Bautista Navarrete. Phoenix police attempted...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

DES disqualified a Valley man from pandemic unemployment benefits. A judge said poor record keeping is to blame

PHOENIX — What started with dozens of letters, repeat and contradictory emails, and phone calls to Eric Elliott is coming to some resolution in a 12News conference room. Sitting on the phone with an administrative law judge for about 40 minutes, Eric Elliott is again going back through his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claim he filed with the Arizona Department of Economic Security in 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Phoenix man hit and killed while crossing street

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy Phoenix street Tuesday night. According to authorities, detectives from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a crash near 11th Avenue and Bell Road around 6 p.m. Police said the result...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa murder suspect arrested after camera catches him moving body

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 36-year-old man after a surveillance camera captured him moving the victim's body through an apartment complex. Michael Binion-Jones, 30, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of killing 36-year-old Deangelo Tye. On the morning...
MESA, AZ
12 News

2 hospitalized, suspects arrested in double shooting in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Two suspects are in custody after a double shooting in Chandler Wednesday afternoon, according to Chandler police. Police said that around 2:40 p.m., officers were called to a city housing apartment complex near Pecos and Arizona Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Man found stabbed to death in El Mirage, suspect detained

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in El Mirage Monday afternoon. El Mirage police say around 2:35 p.m., officers were called to an alley near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads for reports of a dog bite. Police say when officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
12 News

12 News

