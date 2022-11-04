Read full article on original website
Phoenix woman gets prison time for spending pandemic relief on luxurious car
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining loans from the government's Paycheck Protection Program. Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was sentenced last week to spend five years in prison after she...
Man arrested after standoff with police at Valley business
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said an arrest has been made after a suspect was involved in a standoff with police at a Valley business Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed Tuesday that the suspect arrested in connection to the incident has been identified as 47-year-old Victor Bautista Navarrete. Phoenix police attempted...
'Scamily matters': How a Virginia man's debit card was illegally used in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Phoenix police arrested a man on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found evidence on his phone suggesting he was virtually exchanging fake ID cards and banking information with others, court records show. Marcus Reid, 24, was detained...
DES disqualified a Valley man from pandemic unemployment benefits. A judge said poor record keeping is to blame
PHOENIX — What started with dozens of letters, repeat and contradictory emails, and phone calls to Eric Elliott is coming to some resolution in a 12News conference room. Sitting on the phone with an administrative law judge for about 40 minutes, Eric Elliott is again going back through his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claim he filed with the Arizona Department of Economic Security in 2020.
Phoenix PD and FBI respond to Kari Lake headquarters for reports of 'suspicious item' in the mail
PHOENIX — On Saturday night, the FBI and Phoenix police, along with hazmat and bomb squad units, were called to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters after "suspicious items" were reportedly found in the mail, according to NBC News. A source familiar with the incident told NBC...
DPS: Man killed on Loop 202 after trying to get wheelbarrow off freeway
PHOENIX — A man died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car while attempting to get a wheelbarrow off the Loop 202 freeway, authorities say. The incident had closed off the northbound lanes near 51st Avenue and was causing traffic delays, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
It's illegal to robocall cellphones. So why are you getting campaign texts?
PHOENIX — Countless phones have buzzed, beeped, and binged, signaling millions of campaign texts sent to Arizona residents. It's part of the all-out push from candidates, parties, and PACs to try and get you to the polls before Arizona's midterm election. According to reports, the anti-spam company Robokiller says...
Election Day updates: 'Votes will be counted' despite tabulator errors, officials say. Printer issue to blame
ARIZONA, USA — Election Day is today. After months of primaries and campaign events, the midterm election that will determine the balance of power in our nation and right here in Arizona is finally here. Tabulator errors were reported early this morning, but officials say those issues aren't affecting...
These poodles just survived a house fire in Phoenix. Now they are looking for a new home
PHOENIX — If you're looking to add a new furry member to your family, the Arizona Humane Society has some new friends for you to meet. The organization announced Wednesday that three poodles rescued from a recent Phoenix house fire are now available for adoption. On Oct. 22, Arizona...
Phoenix man hit and killed while crossing street
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy Phoenix street Tuesday night. According to authorities, detectives from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a crash near 11th Avenue and Bell Road around 6 p.m. Police said the result...
'You think I’m playing?': Parent pulls out gun at Phoenix school before officer arrests her
PHOENIX — A child custody dispute ended with a parent pulling out a handgun from her purse at a Phoenix elementary school two months ago, authorities said. Phoenix police released the body camera video from the September 22 incident at Mountain View School in a tweet Monday. It was...
Sheriff Penzone found in contempt in same case that ensnared Arpaio
ARIZONA, USA — A federal judge on Wednesday found the sheriff of Maricopa County to be in civil contempt of court in the same racial profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found to be in contempt six years earlier. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was found...
Mesa murder suspect arrested after camera catches him moving body
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 36-year-old man after a surveillance camera captured him moving the victim's body through an apartment complex. Michael Binion-Jones, 30, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of killing 36-year-old Deangelo Tye. On the morning...
The Phoenix VA Health Care System has a new director. Meet Bryan C. Matthews
PHOENIX — The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the application of the new director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System. Bryan C. Matthews was announced to the position Tuesday and his post will be effective Dec. 18, 2022, a release from Veterans Affairs announced. “We are excited...
2 hospitalized, suspects arrested in double shooting in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Two suspects are in custody after a double shooting in Chandler Wednesday afternoon, according to Chandler police. Police said that around 2:40 p.m., officers were called to a city housing apartment complex near Pecos and Arizona Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
Results: Gosar easily wins seat in Arizona's 9th Congressional District
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican Paul Gosar has won another term in Congress after the Associated Press quickly declared him the victor in a race for a congressional seat representing the western side of Arizona. U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has represented this region of the state since 2011. Arizona's...
Queen Creek 4th-grader who brought a gun to school in August facing felony charges
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. In August, a 9-year-old Queen Creek Student reportedly brought a gun to school. Now, the Pinal County Attorney's Office has filed charges against the 4th grader. The situation began on Aug. 24 when a student...
Man found stabbed to death in El Mirage, suspect detained
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in El Mirage Monday afternoon. El Mirage police say around 2:35 p.m., officers were called to an alley near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads for reports of a dog bite. Police say when officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old...
You could have one of nine winning Powerball tickets in Arizona worth $50,000
PHOENIX — The time has finally arrived! The Powerball lottery for the biggest jackpot in history finally occurred after an overnight delay. There is good news and bad news. Bad news: only one winning ticket for the full jackpot was sold in California. So no new billionaires in Arizona this time.
Records: 'Biological matter' on chainsaw lead Phoenix police to murder suspect
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: This story contains graphic details that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Long-time neighbors are remembering a man whose body was found dismembered and decomposing in his Phoenix home. A welfare check led police to the gruesome discovery on November...
