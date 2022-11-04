ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Click10.com

Troubled Opa-locka police sergeant arrested again

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A troubled Opa-locka police officer has been arrested for the second time in 2022, a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday. Sgt. Sergio Perez, 35, was arrested on a battery charge in January after authorities accused him, then a captain with the...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
cw34.com

U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
FORT MYERS, FL
cw34.com

President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
keysweekly.com

11 CADETS GRADUATE FROM FLORIDA KEYS LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY

The College of the Florida Keys (CFK) celebrated the graduation of Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) Academy No. 81 with a ceremony on Oct. 28 at Coral Shores High School’s auditorium. Eleven cadets successfully completed the 770-hour training program. Upon passing the state certification exam, each will be eligible to become a Florida law enforcement officer.
KEY WEST, FL
cw34.com

Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Teen girl kidnapped in Alabama, taken to Florida where she was beaten, bound and left under tree: Police

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. - A teenage girl was kidnapped from Alabama and taken across state lines to Florida, where she was beaten, bound and abandoned under a tree, police said. The girl met Coby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, on Friday evening, when police said she was "picked up" by Jordan before two women joined him, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
flkeysnews.com

One seriously injured in Florida Keys personal watercraft crash

A personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys seriously injured one person Sunday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in Pine Channel, which separates Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. County fire rescue...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Publix modifies some Florida store hours due to Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix is modifying some of its stores’ hours in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole. According to Publix’s website, 65 stores in the state will have modified operational hours due to the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

