Florida Man Saved By Tanker At Sea After Stealing Boat From Former Employer
A 30-year-old Florida man was arrested Monday for stealing a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a former employer after he quit his job. Cristian Torres Perez, 30, was charged with grand theft and burglary. According to investigators, on Monday deputies responded to Avenue A, in
Click10.com
Troubled Opa-locka police sergeant arrested again
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A troubled Opa-locka police officer has been arrested for the second time in 2022, a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday. Sgt. Sergio Perez, 35, was arrested on a battery charge in January after authorities accused him, then a captain with the...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Emergency leaders update conditions in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office in St. Lucie County echoed a message from their neighbors in Indian River County, with Tropical Storm Nicole churning toward the coastline. It was for criminals. "Don't come to St. Lucie County and do it," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester. "We've...
cw34.com
U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
cw34.com
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
keysweekly.com
11 CADETS GRADUATE FROM FLORIDA KEYS LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY
The College of the Florida Keys (CFK) celebrated the graduation of Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) Academy No. 81 with a ceremony on Oct. 28 at Coral Shores High School’s auditorium. Eleven cadets successfully completed the 770-hour training program. Upon passing the state certification exam, each will be eligible to become a Florida law enforcement officer.
cw34.com
Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
cw34.com
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole. The National Hurricane Center determined that in a special 6 p.m. Wednesday advisory, saying the strengthening happened while the storm was making landfall in Grand Bahama Island. Nicole's maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph, which...
fox13news.com
Teen girl kidnapped in Alabama, taken to Florida where she was beaten, bound and left under tree: Police
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. - A teenage girl was kidnapped from Alabama and taken across state lines to Florida, where she was beaten, bound and abandoned under a tree, police said. The girl met Coby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, on Friday evening, when police said she was "picked up" by Jordan before two women joined him, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.
flkeysnews.com
One seriously injured in Florida Keys personal watercraft crash
A personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys seriously injured one person Sunday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in Pine Channel, which separates Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. County fire rescue...
click orlando
Publix modifies some Florida store hours due to Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix is modifying some of its stores’ hours in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole. According to Publix’s website, 65 stores in the state will have modified operational hours due to the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to...
cw34.com
'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
click orlando
Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A Wilbur-by-the-Sea beachside home was left on the edge of a sandy cliff early Wednesday after rough surf and storm surge caused by Hurricane Nicole washed away about 20 feet of sand and yard. Video from the scene shows a bricked area outside the home partially...
flkeysnews.com
Police say a truck towing a pro racing speedboat killed a man in the Keys, then took off
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a truck towing a professional racing speedboat Saturday night in the Florida Keys. The 47-year-old man was the second cyclist killed that day in the Keys. Another person, Albert Joseph Mello, Jr., 69, died after being hit by a car while riding a bike on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West.
DeSantis In Boynton Beach: "Help Me Put Old Donkey Out To Pasture"
DeSantis said that he is monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the state's east coast as a Category One hurricane later this week, but he told the crowd that the weather should be fine on election day.
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
click orlando
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
Florida man wins $1 million from gas station lottery ticket
A Florida man has one million more reasons to smile, according to the Florida lottery after he 'struck gold' playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
