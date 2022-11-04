HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. - A teenage girl was kidnapped from Alabama and taken across state lines to Florida, where she was beaten, bound and abandoned under a tree, police said. The girl met Coby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, on Friday evening, when police said she was "picked up" by Jordan before two women joined him, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO