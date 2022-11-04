Read full article on original website
Voters pass multiple Alabama county amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters have elected a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution, according to unofficial results. One amendment not decided Tuesday was in Autauga County. Voters were split on whether to raise taxes to fund education at a higher rate. Read more about the proposed property tax.
Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests of California couple
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
Tomorrow has been declared a 4Warn Weather Day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn weather team has issued a 4Warn Weather Day for Thursday, November 10, due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole. Conditions will remain breezy tonight and into tomorrow. Winds will pick up through the day Thursday with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Nicole...
After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
Influenza activity unusually severe in Alabama among children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Pediatric leaders across the state of Alabama are warning families about unusually high and severe influenza activity throughout the state, especially in children. “This is the highest flu activity that we have seen this early in the season since the 2009 Influenza A/H1N1 pandemic” reported Wes...
Law enforcement veteran challenging incumbent Alabama attorney general
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general faces a challenger in Tuesday’s election from a veteran of law enforcement. Republican Steve Marshall is running against Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major, a Democrat. Each offers a different perspective on the attorney general’s office and its role in state government.
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments. The Associated Press has projected all 10 amendments on the ballot got a ‘yes’ vote. Amendment 1 would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes. The...
Decision 2022: Voters head to the polls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Voters head to the polls Tuesday in one of the most watched midterm elections in history. Key races are on the ballot across most of the nation, including Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Notable Alabama Races. Republicans are expected to hold on to all statewide offices Tuesday...
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has elected its first female U.S. senator as Enterprise native Katie Britt sprinted to the lead in Tuesday’s election and never looked back. Britt seemed likely to finish with close to 65 percent of the vote against two outmatched rivals. This win is especially...
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All precincts have reported their totals in Georgia’s historic U.S. Senate race, with incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker heading to a runoff. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger - who won his re-election battle on Tuesday - confirmed...
Kay Ivey easily reelected Governor
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey will serve four more years as the state’s top leader after easily defeating Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James Blake. Ivey was a heavy favorite going into election day. She’s been rated as one of the nation’s most popular governors since taking office. She’s also kept high approval ratings despite the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.
