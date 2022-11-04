Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Kills New Twitter Feature Hours After Launch, Promises to Try ‘Lots of Dumb Things’ in Immediate Future
Elon Musk offered a new heads-up to Twitter users on Wednesday morning, warning that the platform will be trying “lots of dumb things” over the next few months. The CEO’s notice came shortly after his new verification indicators rolled out on the platform, marking some profiles that already have blue checks “official,” with a secondary check. The plan was first announced Tuesday, just days after revealing that anyone would be able to purchase a blue check.
Facebook's Meta laying off 11K employees, Zuckerberg announces; 3 offices expected to close
A source says Meta is expected to end leases at its main San Francisco office, as well as offices in New York and Austin.
Elon Musk May Put All of Twitter Behind Paywall
The new owner claims usage of the social media site 'is at an all-time high' as internal data suggests 15 million have joined since his takeover
AOC Clowns Fox News Over Incorrect ‘Fact Check’ of Her Beef With Elon Musk
Maybe dont fact-check incorrect quotes and youll get it right next time, the congresswoman said
‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Joins in Celebrity Exodus From Twitter: ‘It’s So Messy’ (Video)
”I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back,“ Whoopi said. Whoopi Goldberg is joining in on the celebrity exodus from Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover. The host of “The View” announced the news during Monday’s show.
Kimmel Mocks Last Time Republicans Took Control of the House: ‘They Were Hitting Police With Flagpoles and Pooping in It’ (Video)
One day after the midterm elections, it appears that the “red wave” pundits predicted may not be as big or immediate as many suspected. Of course, late night host Jimmy Kimmel remembers the last time Republicans took over the House of Representatives — on Jan. 6. In...
Nancy Pelosi Says GOP Response to Her Husband’s Attack Has Been ‘Traumatizing’: ‘They Don’t Care About That, Obviously’ (Video)
Nancy Pelosi addressed the Oct. 28 attack against her husband for the first time publicly on Monday, sitting with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to recount the events of the night and to denounce the responses she’s seen from Republican Party leaders in the days since. She said the mocking...
Elon Musk Scorched for Tweet With Nazi Soldier Image: ‘He’s Exactly What We Thought He Was’
Amid the Twitter verification brouhaha and suspensions of verified users who changed their name to “Elon Musk,” the platform’s new billionaire owner drew more fire Monday for sharing an image of a Nazi soldier. In the photo, a WWII-era German Wehrmacht soldier has three carrier pigeons in...
US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms
With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance. The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will...
Jimmy Kimmel Recounts Dr. Oz’s Story of the Time Trump Shoved a Woman Into a Mar-a-Lago Pool (Video)
“They told us this story with disgust… and now they’re up on stage endorsing each other,” said the late night host. After Donald Trump dissed Jimmy Kimmel at a rally for Dr. Oz this weekend, the late night host turned the tables back around with a scathing story about the time the former president tossed a party guest into a pool.
Fox News Anchor Martha MacCallum Is Ready for Candidates Who Won’t Concede: ‘Anybody Can Ask for a Recount’
The network's co-anchor for election coverage also tells TheWrap how the team has been "adjusting to a new reality" since 2020
‘Morning Joe’ Says Midterms Coronated Ron DeSantis, Rebuked Trump: ‘Hey Donald Trump, Meet Boris Johnson’
“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough celebrated former President Donald Trump’s political failures following the Republican’s Party less than great midterm performance. While congressional control is still uncertain, it’s clear that the “red wave” expected by Republican Party hasn’t come and the party’s crown seems to shift from Donald Trump’s head to that of Florida governor Ron DeSantis. “There’s always a wave,” in an off-year election, Scarborough said in surprise at the seemingly good chance that Democrats have to win Congress.
What Is Mastodon, the Twitter Alternative That’s Seen a 2,600% Surge in Signups?
45% of the app's new installs took place following Elon Musk's takeover
Former Trump Chief of Staff Thinks DeSantis Would Win a Republican Primary: ‘I’m Ready for a Generational Change’
Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, told CNBC Monday that he wants to see “generational change” in the Republican Party leadership, and said his old boss is “the one Republican who can lose” the White House in 2024. Mulvaney, who...
Elon Musk Says Verified Twitter Users Will Be Able to Send Money to Other Users
The Twitter boss previously hinted at rivaling all-in-one Chinese app WeChat
AMC Chief Stands Behind Controversial APE Stock but Emphasizes Restraint
Amid an earnings report that noted another quarterly loss despite increased revenue, for which the AMC CEO partially blamed a lack of high-performing theatrical releases, AMC reported that its controversial “at the market” equity program had resulted in 14.9 million shares of its “Preferred Equity Units” since September 2022.
Meta, Facebook’s Parent Company, to Lay Off 11,000 Employees
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is laying off 11,000 of its employees. The news came Wednesday via a blogpost sent to employees by the tech giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. They will mark the largest cuts ever – and, per Zuckerberg, “some of the most difficult changes … in Meta’s history.”
Kathy Griffin Sidesteps Twitter Suspension by Using Her Late Mother’s Account
Even Elon Musk can’t stop Kathy Griffin. The comedian is back on Twitter after her account was suspended for impersonating the embattled CEO from her late mother’s account with some choice words for the new Twitter boss. “I mean… you stole that joke, you a–hole,” Griffin tweeted from...
Ben Shapiro Slams Trump for Having ‘No Discipline’ After Mocking DeSantis as ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’
Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro called out former President Donald Trump for mocking Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. “There is is, Trump at 71. Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent,” the former president said at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania while discussing the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Though DeSantis hasn’t confirmed that he will run, he and Trump are widely considered to be the top contenders for the Republican nomination.
What Happened to That Red Wave? The Midterms Will All Make Sense – in Hindsight
The economy mattered to voters but for many, other things mattered even more
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0