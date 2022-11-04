ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Kills New Twitter Feature Hours After Launch, Promises to Try ‘Lots of Dumb Things’ in Immediate Future

Elon Musk offered a new heads-up to Twitter users on Wednesday morning, warning that the platform will be trying “lots of dumb things” over the next few months. The CEO’s notice came shortly after his new verification indicators rolled out on the platform, marking some profiles that already have blue checks “official,” with a secondary check. The plan was first announced Tuesday, just days after revealing that anyone would be able to purchase a blue check.
‘Morning Joe’ Says Midterms Coronated Ron DeSantis, Rebuked Trump: ‘Hey Donald Trump, Meet Boris Johnson’

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough celebrated former President Donald Trump’s political failures following the Republican’s Party less than great midterm performance. While congressional control is still uncertain, it’s clear that the “red wave” expected by Republican Party hasn’t come and the party’s crown seems to shift from Donald Trump’s head to that of Florida governor Ron DeSantis. “There’s always a wave,” in an off-year election, Scarborough said in surprise at the seemingly good chance that Democrats have to win Congress.
FLORIDA STATE
AMC Chief Stands Behind Controversial APE Stock but Emphasizes Restraint

Amid an earnings report that noted another quarterly loss despite increased revenue, for which the AMC CEO partially blamed a lack of high-performing theatrical releases, AMC reported that its controversial “at the market” equity program had resulted in 14.9 million shares of its “Preferred Equity Units” since September 2022.
Meta, Facebook’s Parent Company, to Lay Off 11,000 Employees

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is laying off 11,000 of its employees. The news came Wednesday via a blogpost sent to employees by the tech giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. They will mark the largest cuts ever – and, per Zuckerberg, “some of the most difficult changes … in Meta’s history.”
Ben Shapiro Slams Trump for Having ‘No Discipline’ After Mocking DeSantis as ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro called out former President Donald Trump for mocking Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. “There is is, Trump at 71. Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent,” the former president said at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania while discussing the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Though DeSantis hasn’t confirmed that he will run, he and Trump are widely considered to be the top contenders for the Republican nomination.
FLORIDA STATE
