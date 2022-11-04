ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Sam McKewon's Big Ten football rankings, Week 11

1. Michigan (9-0 overall, 6-0 in the Big Ten) Impressive 38-0 run in the second half at RU, which put up a good fight over the first 30 minutes. Being a 30-point favorite over the Huskers could make the Wolverines complacent. 2. Ohio State (9-0 overall, 6-0) Last game: Beat...
