Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools College and Career Fair set for Thursday evening

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Schools College and Career Fair will be held at Liberty High School Thursday from 6-8 p.m. "Whoever wants to come can come. We're inviting ninth- through 12th-grade students and their families, and we're going to have 50 booths there," said Geraldine Beckett, career tech education specialist for Harrison County Schools.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
First Guaranty Bank

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — First Guaranty has received approval from its primary regulato…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Bee to Bison: East Fairmont's Cochran selects Bethany

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont’s Morgan Cochran felt very comfortable on her visit to Bethany College. “I like the environment. I like the coaches. I like the players, they were so nice. I felt like once I walked in there, I liked it. It was just a beautiful place,” Cochran said. “They do a lot of stuff as a team. I’m big on family, so I think it was a great pick.”
FAIRMONT, WV
Philip Barbour cruises past Winfield to advance to semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is a step closer to defending its state title. Mackenna Halfin had 10 digs, eight kills and five blocks and Madison Weese had a double-double with 15 assists and served 11 points with two aces in the Colts’ 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 victory over Winfield in the Class AA quarterfinals of the 2022 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
CHARLESTON, WV
Joann Elaine Boggs Cox

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joann Elaine Boggs Cox, 59, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on September 17, 1963, a daughter of the late James E. and Charlotte Barney Boggs.
CLARKSBURG, WV
'Coach P' leads WVU for 1st time in regular season Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A hungry West Virginia women's basketball team enters a new era on Wednesday when Dawn Plitzuweit takes over for long-time coach Mike Carey and debuts her 2022-23 team against South Carolina-Upstate. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Coliseum and it is Military Appreciation...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update

After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Wil Schoonover 11/8/22

West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover detail his multi-sport high school background at Moorefield and his path to the U.S. Army, which led to one more shot at college football. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Harrell's history with OU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia is going to have a chance to beat Oklahoma at noon on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, it is going to have to get quarterback JT Daniels back on his game after the worst game of his career and his third below-par performance.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Sports Briefs

INSTITUTE — The Fairmont State soccer team moves on to the Mountain East Conference finals after a 1-0 win over No. 22 nationally ranked West Virginia State University. The game came down to a goal by Lesbia Alejandra Puerto Sorto with 13 seconds left in the game. This improved the Falcons’ season to 12-3-4. The match was back and forth for 90 minutes. Fairmont State put 13 shots up, with 9 being on goal. West Virginia State gave the Fairmont defense a test with 20 shots, but with only 2 being on goal. Senior goalkeeper Taylor Kennedy made 2 saves on the night.
FAIRMONT, WV

