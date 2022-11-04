Read full article on original website
Purchase of old BB&T building to be readded to Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council agenda
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Fairmont's contingent purchase of the old BB&T building at 120 Fairmont Ave. was turned down by City Council last month, council members seemed more comfortable with the idea during a Wednesday evening work session. And City Manager Valerie Means plans to have the purchase back on council's agenda later this month.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools College and Career Fair set for Thursday evening
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Schools College and Career Fair will be held at Liberty High School Thursday from 6-8 p.m. "Whoever wants to come can come. We're inviting ninth- through 12th-grade students and their families, and we're going to have 50 booths there," said Geraldine Beckett, career tech education specialist for Harrison County Schools.
Crews extinguishing brush fire on Mount Clare Road near Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Multiple crews responded to a fire on Mount Clare Road near Clarksburg that began as a camper was engulfed Wednesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. There were no injuries reported as a result, but the fire spread across the property into a brush fire.
Traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, to be altered for Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.
First Guaranty Bank to open full-service office in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — First Guaranty has received approval from its primary regulators to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty currently operates a loan and deposit production office in Bridgeport and Vanceburg, Kentucky.
United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties more than halfway to fundraising goal
GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Donors have stepped up to the plate for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties 2023 Campaign so far this year, with the organization having reached 52% of its goal. During the 2023 Seventh-Inning Stretch Campaign Progress Report, held Wednesday at the Monongalia...
Alexa Martin's triple-double helps send Indians to semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The past few years, the Bridgeport volleyball team’s seniors have seen their season end in the quarterfinals round. Alexa Martin — who had a triple-double — and her teammates ensured it wouldn’t happen this time.
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Bee to Bison: East Fairmont's Cochran selects Bethany
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont’s Morgan Cochran felt very comfortable on her visit to Bethany College. “I like the environment. I like the coaches. I like the players, they were so nice. I felt like once I walked in there, I liked it. It was just a beautiful place,” Cochran said. “They do a lot of stuff as a team. I’m big on family, so I think it was a great pick.”
Philip Barbour cruises past Winfield to advance to semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is a step closer to defending its state title. Mackenna Halfin had 10 digs, eight kills and five blocks and Madison Weese had a double-double with 15 assists and served 11 points with two aces in the Colts’ 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 victory over Winfield in the Class AA quarterfinals of the 2022 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Joann Elaine Boggs Cox
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joann Elaine Boggs Cox, 59, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on September 17, 1963, a daughter of the late James E. and Charlotte Barney Boggs.
'Coach P' leads WVU for 1st time in regular season Thursday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A hungry West Virginia women's basketball team enters a new era on Wednesday when Dawn Plitzuweit takes over for long-time coach Mike Carey and debuts her 2022-23 team against South Carolina-Upstate. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Coliseum and it is Military Appreciation...
Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update
After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Wil Schoonover 11/8/22
West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover detail his multi-sport high school background at Moorefield and his path to the U.S. Army, which led to one more shot at college football. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
Harrell's history with OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia is going to have a chance to beat Oklahoma at noon on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, it is going to have to get quarterback JT Daniels back on his game after the worst game of his career and his third below-par performance.
Sports Briefs
INSTITUTE — The Fairmont State soccer team moves on to the Mountain East Conference finals after a 1-0 win over No. 22 nationally ranked West Virginia State University. The game came down to a goal by Lesbia Alejandra Puerto Sorto with 13 seconds left in the game. This improved the Falcons’ season to 12-3-4. The match was back and forth for 90 minutes. Fairmont State put 13 shots up, with 9 being on goal. West Virginia State gave the Fairmont defense a test with 20 shots, but with only 2 being on goal. Senior goalkeeper Taylor Kennedy made 2 saves on the night.
