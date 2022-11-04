Read full article on original website
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. S winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph.
Backers cheer, prepare for NP Rec Center upgrades after sales tax vote
North Platte residents will see the first move toward upgrading the city’s recreation facilities as early as next week, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Wednesday after voters resoundingly approved a special sales tax to do so. He said Tuesday’s City Council agenda likely will include the necessary ordinance to raise...
Official election results a week off; one Hershey race hangs in balance
With one possible exception in Hershey, Tuesday’s election winners across Lincoln County aren’t likely to change when the county’s last provisional ballots are counted. But unlike years past, County Clerk Becky Rossell said Wednesday, it’ll be at least a week before her election office can certify official results.
Small plane crashes east of North Platte
A small plane crashed Wednesday morning on private property south of Novacek Road and Interstate 80, about 6 miles east of North Platte. Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. Law enforcement including the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.
Easton Corbin to headline Lincoln County Fair stage in 2023
The society worked with MRL Music Group to arrange the July 28 event, said Amanda Carr, promotions secretary. “This will be pretty big. I’d say (it has been) at least 10 years since we’ve had a big name at this fair,” Carr said. “We are really excited.”
2220 Anna Ave., NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
Entire 13-member Lincoln County slate elected unopposed Tuesday
Thirteen sitting Lincoln County officials won new terms in office Tuesday, leading a long list of local and regional officials unopposed in this year’s general election. Commissioner Kent Weems of rural Stapleton won a second four-year term in District 2, while appointed Commissioner Micaela Wuehler of rural North Platte won her first full term in District 3.
North Platte Public School Board races tight
The North Platte school board will have two new faces after Tuesday's election, with Emily Garrick ousting incumbent Mark Nicholson in Ward 3 and Cynthia O'Connor beating Marcy Hunter in Ward 1. Garrick received 1,869 votes to Nicholson's 1,027 in final unofficial results, winning 64.3% of the vote. She received...
North Platte Public Schools taking a day for mental health
North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher is inviting NPHS juniors and seniors to participate in a mental and physical wellness day on Nov. 22 at North Platte High School. The “Day For Mental Health” event, sponsored by Great Plains Health, will begin with breakfast at 8:20...
Clean sweep for incumbents in North Platte City Council races
All four incumbent North Platte City Council members in this year’s general election won new four-year terms Tuesday night. Councilman Ty Lucas easily won re-election in Ward 2, while Councilman Ed Rieker bested two Ward 4 challengers in final unofficial returns. Rieker had 58.1% of the Ward 4 votes...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 9
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (5) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Arthur gets CDBG grant toward study of village’s floodplain status
LINCOLN — The village of Arthur has received a $43,500 federal Community Development Block Grant in the latest round of awards announced Monday by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Heinis elected to NP Airport Authority board
Local businessman Corban Heinis defeated homebuilder Daren Wilkinson Tuesday to win a six-year term on the North Platte Airport Authority board. Heinis, who will succeed outgoing board member Greg Hanna, received 3,531 votes to 2,662 for Wilkinson in final unofficial returns. He claimed 56.8% of the vote to Wilkinson's 42.8%.
