Dangerous Springfield, MO Neighborhoods
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich History
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
KYTV
Two more days of heat
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Eric Schmitt gives acceptance speech after winning Missouri senate race against Trudy Busch Valentine.
KYTV
WINTER PREPAREDNESS: Here’s what your vehicle needs before snow and ice hit the roads
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The first snowfall is up in the air for the Ozarks this year, which experts say is the best time to bring your car in for an inspection. Tim Fess of Rick’s Automotive stressed the importance of getting various functions tested and functional before winter weather inevitably visits the Ozarks.
KYTV
VIEWER PICTURES: Check out snapshots of the 2022 deer harvest in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 viewers are sharing their snapshots of the deer harvest for 2022. See a gallery of pictures and upload yours below!
KYTV
SPONSORED: Countdown to Cyber Monday Sale on windows and patio doors!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now through November 28th, get Renewal by Andersen’s biggest dollar discount of the year! Save $336 on every window and save $826 on every patio door. And with their special financing, pay nothing for two years! Call 417-238-2600 to schedule an appointment.
KYTV
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake
Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
KYTV
Circumstances surrounding Dallas County drowning under investigation
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning early Monday morning in Dallas County, Mo. An online report shows the body of Dennis Steckline, 75, from Lee’s Summit, was located in the Barclay Spring access of the Niangua River around 8:45 am. Because...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: “A Flight to Faith” now on stage at College of the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - College of the Ozarks popular stage performance of one veteran’s time as a POW in Vietnam is back. Find out the inspiration behind the performance. And how you can see it live.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Police Department warns community of fake social media posts circulating; watch for these red flags
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department says it’s aware of posts circulating on social media that a small child was found abandoned. The department believes it’s just a hoax. Police say the posts are usually alarming topics such as a baby found, kidnappers at a store,...
KYTV
Renewed caution for space heater use
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder temperatures in the forecast for the coming weekend, some homeowners may bring out their space heaters as an additional source for heat. With that possibility, homeowners need to be aware of the risks of improperly using space heaters. According to the United States Fire...
KYTV
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
KYTV
Motorcyclist dies in crash north of Springfield
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Springfield motorcyclist. Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. Investigators say Rochau lost control, passing several vehicles. He traveled off the roadway and crashed. He later died at a hospital. To...
KYTV
Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitals and health departments in the Ozarks are using a new strategy to detect viruses. Doctors say it’s faster and easier on the patient. They call it the “Quad Swab.”. Webster County, along with Springfield and Joplin areas, can test for respiratory illnesses all...
KYTV
Voters in Nixa, Mo. fail sales tax for police, parks
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Nixa, Mo., failed a one-cent general sales tax increase to pay for a new police station, additional officers, and parks improvement. The tax failed by nearly 350 votes. In the summer of 2022, the city released plans for its new $13 million, three-story police...
KYTV
Taney County, Mo. voter turnout stays steady throughout Tuesday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Voters across the country are casting their ballots in the midterm election. Voters will decide in Missouri and Arkansas. So far, voter turnout is steady across the Ozarks. Election officials at New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Hollister say there have been over 500 ballots cast already,...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring a known escape artist breed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a breed that is known for being escape artists. Huskies are the breed that turns up the most on the Leigh’s lost and found page and there’s a good reason for that. Shelter...
KYTV
Springfield Police Dept. gives tips to stay safe with your credit card this holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is a time of increased buying. As you look for that perfect gift for that special someone, criminals are looking to steal your credit card information. Cindy Biggs ordered a new credit card online. She had it sent to her parents’ mailbox. Before...
KYTV
United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays are right around the corner, and soon, many people will be mailing Christmas gifts. Before you drop an envelope in one of those blue boxes, United States Postal workers want you to keep a few things in mind. USPS reported an increase in thefts...
KYTV
Buffalo (Mo.) Police Department busts many in 6-month undercover child predator investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A six-month crackdown on child predators in Dallas county led to charges against eleven suspects. Police expect charges against another seven suspects. Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel said this threat could also happen in your neighborhood. ”It was surprising when we first started; I didn’t know...
KYTV
Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Forsyth died in the hospital after he was in a serious crash in Taney County on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Michael Stenger was driving north on Route H when he lost control of his truck and hit a rock bluff.
